The Fergus High School will hold its annual sale of produce grown in their greenhouse on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13-14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’s an awesome experience for the students,” said FHS teacher Leslie Long. “It’s very hands-on, real life work the kids do. It’s all about learning life skills and work ethic.”
Students from the agricultural education department and Mrs. Long’s special education department plant seeds and grow all kinds of produce from bedding, flowers, hanging baskets, tomatoes, vegetables and some herbs.
“We’re kind of becoming known for our awesome tomato plants,” Long said. “We have seven or eight varieties that we grow. The last few years, people have lined up on Saturday morning to buy the produce. The community has been amazing to support the students.”
The greenhouse is part of the agricultural education department. A variety of agriculture and horticulture classes, along with Mrs. Long’s special education classes, work together to grow and maintain the produce.
“The students start many things from seed, and learn the process of how plants grow, what they need for water, nutrients, soil, and those sort of things,” Long said.
The Mother’s Day sale is an annual event that has been going on for at least the last 15 years. This year, Long estimates about 50 students have come through to work on different aspects of the greenhouse. She said over the years, the students have helped make improvements to the greenhouse itself.
Long said she hopes the program can continue to support the work students do for future classes.
“The profit from the sale isn’t huge, but everything goes back into the agriculture department to pay for everything to begin the process again next year,” Long said.
