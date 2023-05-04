The Fergus High School will hold its annual sale of produce grown in their greenhouse on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13-14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s an awesome experience for the students,” said FHS teacher Leslie Long. “It’s very hands-on, real life work the kids do. It’s all about learning life skills and work ethic.”

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.