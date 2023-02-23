Wednesday the final versions of the new boundaries for Montana’s House and Senate districts were filed with the Secretary of State’s office, ending a process that began in 2019.
The redrawing of district lines is required by law every 10 years. The goal is to create districts that have similar populations (within 1%), are compact, and take into account communities of interest and minorities. With the new maps, Republicans are projected to have a 20-seat majority in the House and an eight-seat majority in the Senate.
Under the new maps, much of Fergus County is joined with Petroleum and Garfield counties under Senate District 18. Those same counties now fall into House District 36.
The extreme western and southwestern edges of Fergus County are in House District 78, which also includes Judith Basin County.
The southeastern corner of Fergus County is now in House District 37, which stretches across Musselshell County.
Now that the maps have been filed with the Secretary of State’s office, no further changes can be made and the redistricting commission is dissolved. These maps will govern district boundaries for the next decade.
