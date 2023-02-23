Wednesday the final versions of the new boundaries for Montana’s House and Senate districts were filed with the Secretary of State’s office, ending a process that began in 2019.

The redrawing of district lines is required by law every 10 years. The goal is to create districts that have similar populations (within 1%), are compact, and take into account communities of interest and minorities. With the new maps, Republicans are projected to have a 20-seat majority in the House and an eight-seat majority in the Senate.

