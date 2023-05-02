Lewistown’s Main Street is about to get shadier. Or at least gradually shadier.

Main Street’s first batch of new trees was planted Friday morning during an Arbor Day ceremony made necessary by the death of a number of downtown trees over the past several years. Lewistown Junior High School students Weston Olson, James Maxwell, and Xander Lensmire assisted Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Urban Forester Josh Stoychoff in planting three new trees.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.