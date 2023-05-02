DNRC Urban Forester Josh Stoychoff holds up the first new tree to be planted on Main Street in Lewistown as James Maxwell, Weston Olson, and Xander Lensmire of Matt Donaldson’s GIS from Lewistown Junior High School prepare the soil for planting.
DNRC Urban Forester Josh Stoychoff (right) and James Maxwell, Weston Olson, and Xander Lensmire of Matt Donaldson’s GIS from Lewistown Junior High School class plant the first new tree along Main Street in Lewistown to commemorate Arbor Day. According to Stoychoff, 20 of the 34 trees along Main Street have died. DNRC and different community groups have come together to form a plan ensuring the newly-planted trees will not suffer the same fate.
Lewistown’s Main Street is about to get shadier. Or at least gradually shadier.
Main Street’s first batch of new trees was planted Friday morning during an Arbor Day ceremony made necessary by the death of a number of downtown trees over the past several years. Lewistown Junior High School students Weston Olson, James Maxwell, and Xander Lensmire assisted Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Urban Forester Josh Stoychoff in planting three new trees.
During the first re-planting Friday, one dead Little Leaf Linden and two dead Ginko trees were removed and replaced with a Burr Oak, a Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple, and a Flame Ginnala Amur Maple along the 500 block of Main. Other species of trees that will be installed include Honey Locusts, additional species of maple, and possibly another Linden tree.
“The goal is to have the new trees in within the next two weeks,” Stoychoff said.
Due to a combination of factors, including poor soil, inadequate water supply, and vandalism, 20 of the trees planted along Main Street in 2020 have died. The new trees will have guard structures, paid for by fundraising through the Lewistown Downtown Association, set up around them to discourage vandalism and will be watered by the Lewistown Kiwanis chapter. Stoychoff also said the soil around the trees will be amended as he plants.
“It will take about three years before the trees establish themselves and the roots spread out enough to seek out water on their own,” he said.
Lewistown’s tree population has declined significantly in the past few decades. According to Stoychoff, a 1986 tree survey showed 7,809 trees along streets and on public property, whether city or county-owned. That number is down to around 2,500 according to a 2022 survey.
There are a number of factors for the decline. For one, Stoychoff pointed to diseases such as dutch elm that have hit the area in recent years. For another, many of the more ornamental species of street trees, including over 1,600 spruce trees, lived out their lifespan and were never replaced.
“There aren’t really any spruce trees around anymore. There’s only about 50 spruce left,” Stoychoff said.
A future for foliage
While the sharp decline in tree numbers isn’t cause for alarm, Stoychoff said there is work to be done on Lewistown’s arboreal inventory.
“I don’t necessarily think the city could have supported 6,700 trees,” he said. “But we can set a canopy target… there have never been more trees in forests than there are now. We should have some goals for urban areas.”
That means more trees not just trees along Main Street, but also in local parks.
“The game plan has always been to repopulate the parks,” Stoychoff said. “Everybody enjoys parks and if people see a tree in a park they like, they might want to plant one at home.”
An increased tree population in city limits would have one extremely tangible benefit.
“When I went to the park this weekend, everyone was sitting underneath trees because of the shade,” Stoychoff said. “That’s the Heat Island Effect, where it’s cooler in your yard under a tree than it is on concrete.”
Eventually, Stoychoff hopes to have a city board dedicated entirely to caring for the local tree population.
“I’ve been trying for the eight or nine years I’ve been here to get a tree board set up,” Stoychoff said. “Right now, city trees are governed by the Parks and Recreation Board. My hope would be to have a tree board that reports to the Parks and Recreation Board that I could help facilitate and write grants to help make tree management easier.”
For inquiries about tree management in Lewistown or to volunteer to help plant the new Main Street trees, contact Stoychoff at jstoychoff@mt.gov.
