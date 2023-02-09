The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Feb. 22 via Zoom. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website. The commission will take public comment on agenda items via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on Feb. 21. The public will also be able to comment in person at any FWP regional office.
The commission will make final decisions on the following:
- Future Fisheries Improvement Program
- Paddlefish regulation proposed change for Intake Bypass Channel
- Upper Missouri River reservoirs 2022 regulation changes
- Fish removal projects
- 2023-24 Flathead Indian Reservation nonmember fishing and hunting regulations
- 501 Pemberton Lane Acquisition (Region 5)
- Otter Creek LLS Islands -- expansion of Indian Fort Fishing Access Site on the Yellowstone River (Region 5)
- Ruby Dam Fishing Access Site Lease Agreement (Region 3)
- Bear Creek Angus Conservation Easement restatement (Region 3)
- Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement purchase (Region 2)
- Parks and Outdoor Recreation
- Closure of Fresno Tailwater Fishing Access Site or BOR Safety of Dams Project (Region 6)
- WMA public use rules
- Church Slough Citizens Work Group recommendations presentation and department recommendation – Administrative Rule Action
- Administrative rule proposal classifying caracal cat as controlled species – Administrative Rule Action
- Petition Process clarification: Sarah Clerget
- Lake Five Rulemaking Petition – Administrative Rule Action
- Bitterroot and Clark Fork Rivers Petition – Administrative Rule Action
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
For the full agenda, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.
FWP’s website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.