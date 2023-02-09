The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Feb. 22 via Zoom. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website. The commission will take public comment on agenda items via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on Feb. 21. The public will also be able to comment in person at any FWP regional office.