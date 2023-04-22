Like many school board elections this year, Winnett’s has attracted more candidates than usual. There are five people running for two open positions.

Current school board member Debbie Hale, whose term is up, is retiring. Incumbent Charlie Ahlgren’s term also is up but Ahlgren is running again.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.