Five vie for Winnett School Board positions

Apr 22, 2023

Like many school board elections this year, Winnett's has attracted more candidates than usual. There are five people running for two open positions.

Current school board member Debbie Hale, whose term is up, is retiring. Incumbent Charlie Ahlgren's term also is up but Ahlgren is running again.

Also running are newcomers Jean Cave, Ashley Obrigewitch, Tom Tiarks and Kylie Thompson.

Both open positions are three-year terms. The Winnett school board election will be held on Tuesday, May 2.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.