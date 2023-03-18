Something historic is in the works in Central Montana — the first four female Scouts are embarking on the path to becoming Eagle Scouts.
According to Dave Snyder, Central District executive, the path to Scouting’s highest rank is not easy.
“It’s quite a process,” Snyder said. “Not only does a Scout need to have earned over 20 merit badges, participated in 20 nights camping and achieve Board approval of their Eagle Scout project, they also need to have accomplished all of this by the time they turn 18.”
The four Eagle Scout candidates are Rachel Comer, Ava Dengel, Alexandra Naber and Isabella (Izzy) Smith.
Snyder said all four are part of a girls troop, Troop 6360, and all started in Scouting around the sixth grade. To earn their Eagle Scout rank, each of them must complete an approved project that will benefit the community.
“It’s quite a process,” Snyder said. “They have to get their projects approved by the board, write a proposal that includes finances, the number of volunteers needed, details for how they will get the project done. If local approval is needed, like from the City, they will have to do that. Each project will take months to complete.”
All four Scouts must demonstrate how their project will improve the community.
For musician Alex Nabor, who plays tenor sax at Fergus High School, finding a need she could address wasn’t too difficult.
“I’m in the band and I know our music room needs help. The sound proofing doesn’t work very well and the room is an ugly burnt orange color,” Alex said. “I plan to take down the old paneling and put up new acoustic tiles, and repaint. I think it will cost about $12,000, which I will need to get donations to raise. I’ll also need 15 to 20 volunteers.”
Alex plans to start work on the project this summer.
“It’s a pretty big project but I like big goals,” she said. “You don’t need to re-invent the wheel. Just find a project you are passionate about and go from there.”
Rachel Comer has been in Scouting for four years, ever since Snyder came to the Junior High to pitch the idea.
“It sounded like a lot of fun — camping, hiking, outdoor activities. I’ve been to the K Bar M [Scout Ranch] two times and staffed there once. This summer I’m staffing at Melita Island [Flathead Lake],” Rachel said. “My first camping trip was an experience. Our tents flooded and we learned so many things, like how to dry jeans quickly, what clothes to bring camping, and that you need good tents.”
Rachel is working on developing the plans for her Eagle Scout project, which involves building outdoor exercise stations along portions of the Lewistown Trail System.
“In April I’ll present my idea to the Parks and Recreation board,” she said. “It’s already been approved by the Scouting board.”
Rachel said she wants to keep any purchases of materials as local as possible, and is still working to get volunteers lined up. She expects to install the exercise stations in the summer of 2024.
Ava Dengel said it was her love of outdoor sports, especially rock climbing, that led her to join Scouting in seventh grade. It’s also what led to her Eagle Scout project idea.
“I’ve been helping build the bike trails out at East Fork Reservoir and I thought, ‘it would be really good to have a map of the trails somewhere,’” she said.
Thinking about that led to her proposal to install a kiosk with a map showing campsites, trails and other facilities, plus information about plants and animals in the area and perhaps some basic first aid. She will also continue to work on extending the existing bike trails.
“The proposal is already approved by the board, but I need to get approval from the City for putting up the kiosk,” she said. “My budget is around $800, and I have had lots of people volunteer to help already.”
Because Eagle Scout projects must be completed by the time a Scout is 18, Ava will need to finish her project this coming summer. At first it sounded daunting, but now she is up for the challenge.
“My advice to younger Scouts is don’t give up. It will be lots of hard work, but it will be worth it,” she said.
Izzy Smith said it was the chance to do something for her community that inspired her to work toward Eagle Scout rank.
“It takes a lot of time but it’s totally worth it to give back to the community that helped us through Scouts,” she said.
Izzy is also considering a project to add to East Fork Reservoir’s biking trails.
“I’m thinking of installing an aluminum bridge over this part of the trail where there is a ravine that’s pretty deep,” she said. “My dad is helping me refine the design, and I also will talk to people at Spika about it. Aluminum would be good because it is light weight but strong.”
Izzy is just at the beginning of developing her project concept, so isn’t sure yet what the cost will be or how many volunteers she will need to complete it. But she has three years to get it done, so she is not feeling pressured.
“I’ll be raising money by asking for donations and I hope the mountain biking enthusiasts will volunteer to help me when I am ready to get the bridge in place,” she said.
All four Scouts are learning just how much effort goes into gaining Eagle Scout rank, something achieved by less than 5% of all Scouts.
“Scouting is alive and well in Central Montana; we’re busy here,” Snyder said.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.