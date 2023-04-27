Stream restoration workshop

Attendees learn low-tech stream restoration techniques during a Montana Wildlife Federation workshop held last summer with Winnett ACEs and the Montana Conservation Corps. 

 Photo by Morgan Marks, Montana Wildlife Federation

Learn about prairie stream restoration and how it can improve drought-resilience, forage, and wildlife habitats on rangelands during a free workshop on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Winifred Town Hall and Museum, 210 Main Street, in Fergus County, Montana.

The Montana Wildlife Federation; Bureau of Land Management, Montana-Dakotas; and the National Wildlife Federation, Northern Rockies and Prairies; will host the one-day workshop, which includes lunch and a field trip to see a nearby recently completed restoration project.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters