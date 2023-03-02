A newly reinvigorated program at the Council on Aging seeks to connect friendly volunteers with isolated seniors to reduce loneliness. Those signing up for the Friendly Caller program will receive companionable phone calls two or three times a week, a chance to talk about any topic on their minds while forging a link with another Central Montanan.
“That’s what this program is about. It’s a friend who calls you,” said Raha Sovereign, office manager for the Council on Aging. “We realize older people may not have family in the area. Some of them don’t have anyone that connects with them on a regular basis. Our volunteers will call and it’s a chance to have that human connection.”
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reinforced the importance of breaking down social isolation and loneliness. Dr. Julianne Holt-Lunstad, one of the authors of the study, explained that social isolation and loneliness are not quite the same. Yet both have negative impacts on people’s health.
“Both independently contribute to risks of poor health and premature death,” Holt-Lunstad said. “We know from studies that being lonely or feeling isolated can negatively influence things like cardio-vascular outcomes, susceptibility to viruses or factors such as inflammation.”
That’s one reason, Sovereign said, the Council on Aging chose to reprise the Friendly Caller program they first began during the early months of the pandemic.
“We have two wonderful volunteers currently, and we’d like to expand the program,” Sovereign said. “I have a loose script callers can follow if they need to, just to get people talking. After that, these are friendly people and they can take it from there.”
Conversations are confidential.
Sovereign said she already has a long list of people who would like to receive calls, ranging in age from 60-90. But there is room for more, as well as room for more volunteers.
“Volunteers can work from home or from the Council on Aging,” Sovereign said, adding those who would like to be called or those who would like to volunteer can reach her at (406) 535-7486.
“We are filling a need, and helping people get through the day,” Sovereign said.
