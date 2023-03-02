Raha Sovereign Friendly Caller

Raha Sovereign, office manager at the Council on Aging, is looking to restart the Friendly Caller program.

 Photo by Will Briggs

A newly reinvigorated program at the Council on Aging seeks to connect friendly volunteers with isolated seniors to reduce loneliness. Those signing up for the Friendly Caller program will receive companionable phone calls two or three times a week, a chance to talk about any topic on their minds while forging a link with another Central Montanan.

“That’s what this program is about. It’s a friend who calls you,” said Raha Sovereign, office manager for the Council on Aging. “We realize older people may not have family in the area. Some of them don’t have anyone that connects with them on a regular basis. Our volunteers will call and it’s a chance to have that human connection.”

