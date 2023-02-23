The Fergus County Fair Board issued an impassioned plea to the county commissioners for assistance with the upcoming 2023 Central Montana Fair as they operate without a fairgrounds assistant.
The board’s frustration stemmed from the amount of responsibilities that have fallen to them since former Fergus County Facilities and Events Coordinator Rhonda Trask retired from her position last month. Though the job posting for the position is open, no one has been hired to fill the role, which has left fair board members to cover fill the gap on a volunteer basis.
At the Fair Board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, Vicki Eades said she had been volunteering at the fairgrounds office, but felt volunteer efforts would not be enough to pull off a fair.
“Rhonda was great, she had a lot of things completed, but we don’t know her system and I don’t want to be in here working for free on my time off from my job,” Eades said.
Following Eades’ remarks, board member Jeremy England made a motion to adjourn the meeting until the Fergus County Commissioners provided the board with some help. The motion died for the lack of a second, but that didn’t mean the remaining board members were happy with the situation.
“I don’t want this fair to fall apart, but this is a tough year for me to fill in,” board member Danyce Stulc said in response.
The board acknowledged the commissioners, who have final say over hiring the position, are navigating what appears to be a difficult hiring environment. Yet concerns remained over the amount of work to be done coordinating the fair, especially since Fergus County Facilities and Events Manager Scot Meader is now the only paid staff member in the fairgrounds office on a regular basis.
Adding to the board’s frustration, multiple members stated that Trask was willing to continue working in a temporary capacity at a higher pay rate, but without benefits, until a replacement could be trained. According to the board, however, that offer had been turned down by the commissioners.
“Are we just trying to save some money? Because that’s what it sounds like to me,” Stulc said.
“If you lose a $400,000 fair, is that saving money?,” England responded.
Fergus County Commissioner Carl Seilstad told the News-Argus Thursday afternoon the commissioners have been trying to find a replacement and help out where they can.
“We’re doing everything we can to fill that position. It’s advertised,” Seilstad said. “[Commissioner] Jennifer Saunders went out to the fairgrounds and helped last week, but this week we’ve been in Helena for meetings. We’ve even raised the starting wages for the position.”
Commissioners’ Assistant Tia Seymanski confirmed that candidates had been interviewed for the position, and an offer was made to one candidate. Unfortunately, the candidate turned down the job. Seilstad also confirmed that Trask had offered to come back as a “Short-Term Office Clerk.” The commissioners worried, however, about the effect that hiring someone at a higher pay rate than other employees in the same position might have on county personnel.
Seilstad reiterated that the county is attempting to fill the position.
“We’re still actively looking and hoping someone steps forward,” he told the News-Argus.
Newly-appointed board chair Brad Yaeger told the board Tuesday night that he would speak with the commissioners about the issue. Eades was eager to hear the results of that eventual conversation.
“I’m not kidding, if they don’t do something, I won’t be here,” she said as the meeting wrapped up.
- To open the meeting, the board elected Yaeger as chair. Yaeger had been chairing the fair board on an interim basis after Connie Ahlgren stepped down from the board last year. England was elected vice-chair.
- Following some public complaints that the fair’s “people mover” was not in operation at last year’s fair, Yaeger informed the board that he is working with the county to ensure the vehicle’s operations fall under the county’s insurance policy to be part of the 2023 fair.
- Once the weather warms up, the board resolved to walk the fairgrounds to finalize a plan for rodeo participants’ horse trailer parking, which has been a longstanding logistical headache for both the board and fairgoers in search of parking.
