The Fergus County Fair Board issued an impassioned plea to the county commissioners for assistance with the upcoming 2023 Central Montana Fair at their monthly meeting Tuesday night.

The board’s frustration stemmed from the amount of responsibilities that have fallen to them since former Fergus County Facilities and Events Coordinator Rhonda Trask retired from her position last month. Though the job posting for the position is open, no one has been hired to fill the role, which has left fair board members to cover fill the gap on a volunteer basis.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.