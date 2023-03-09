Thanks to an unexpected funding windfall, Fergus County may be able to create a “one stop” option for all of its health services. The County is proposing to purchase a building to house the County Nurses Office, Fergus County Family Planning and Environmental Health, all in one location.

The building in question is located at the corner of Janeaux Street and Fourth Avenue, which currently houses a medical supply business and insurance agency. County commissioners have made a contingent offer and are looking for input from the public on the idea, starting with their regular meeting this Wednesday.

Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.