Thanks to an unexpected funding windfall, Fergus County may be able to create a “one stop” option for all of its health services. The County is proposing to purchase a building to house the County Nurses Office, Fergus County Family Planning and Environmental Health, all in one location.
The building in question is located at the corner of Janeaux Street and Fourth Avenue, which currently houses a medical supply business and insurance agency. County commissioners have made a contingent offer and are looking for input from the public on the idea, starting with their regular meeting this Wednesday.
According to Commission Presiding Officer Ross Butcher, the idea of combining all of the county’s health services in one location isn’t new.
“This has been discussed at least since I was elected in 2015,” Butcher said. “We talked about how much more efficient it would be to combine everything under one roof, but the time wasn’t right.”
Now, thanks to funding for local governments and tribes, things look a bit more auspicious.
“The National Association of Counties has been lobbying to make this money available for counties that have a lot of public lands. We don’t get taxes from those public lands. Instead we get PILT funding, which is Payment in Lieu of Taxes, but the amount varies every year and frequently is not fully funded. NACO lobbied for what is essentially an additional PILT payment. Fergus County is ending up with around $2 million from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, through ARPA,” Butcher said.
While county commissioners have been addressing a host of needed capital projects through annual budgeting, two large projects remain unfunded: the Sheriff’s facility and the potential for creating a more effective health department.
“We probably have about $1 million in needed work at the jail,” Butcher said. “That includes the boiler and air handling systems, which are old and inefficient, and the plumbing, which has issues. So part of this one-time funding will be used for those projects.”
The other portion will go toward more efficiently serving the county’s health care needs.
“We have staff that provide important services, such as vaccinations, blood pressure checks and cancer screenings. But they are all in different locations. If they could all be in one building, we could consolidate staffing and create an easy flow between the different services,” Butcher said.
County Nursing Director Heather Thom agrees.
“We are super excited about the possibility,” Thom said. “We are outgrowing this space [her office in the courthouse] and the new building is handicapped accessible and has lots of parking. There would be space for the walkers and wheel chairs we rent, and we would have more room to expand if, for example, one of our providers gives us more hours. During COVID we tried to hire additional help but we had no space to put even one more person. We want to look to the future and plan for how Fergus County is growing.”
Thom said if the purchase of the building is approved, she has funding in her budget to cover the interior renovations.
“We will work with an architect and design the building so it works for all our staff, so all our services are in one place,” she said.
Butcher said the building purchase is not yet final and the commissioners want to hear from the public about it.
“We looked at several options and this was the most functional,” he said of the Fourth Avenue building. “It’s been for sale for a while. We made an offer which has been accepted, but it is contingent on an inspection and appraisal. The building must appraise for the purchase price, by law. We have this funding, a one-time shot in the arm, but we want input. We’ll hold at least two public meetings before we decide for sure.”
Butcher said the first chance for public input will be at the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:15 p.m. in the commissioners' office on the second floor of the courthouse. The idea will also be discussed with the Fergus County Community Council at its next meeting.
Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.