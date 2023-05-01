Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is preparing a draft environmental assessment for the proposed Big Spring Creek Conservation Easement in Fergus County near Lewistown. FWP invites the public to identify any issues and concerns related to this proposal via the public scoping process. Comments received during this scoping period will help FWP determine public interest, identify potential issues that would require further analysis, and provide insight for refining the proposal or developing and analyzing alternatives.
The proposed Big Spring Creek CE consists of approximately 2,322 deeded acres of prairie grassland, riparian, and mixed conifer-deciduous forest in South Moccasin Mountain foothills in Fergus County, about 9 miles northwest of Lewistown in hunting district 412. The property also includes 3 miles of Lower Big Spring Creek and another 2.9 miles of its tributaries. The primary objectives of this easement are to provide perpetual conservation and enhancement of high-quality native habitats, maintaining traditional agricultural land uses and provide public recreational opportunity.
A copy of the scoping proposal is available here. The 30-day public scoping on the proposed project will run through May 30, 2023.
Submit written comments: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, c/o Big Spring Creek Conservation Easement Proposal, PO Box 938, Lewistown, MT 59457. Or email comments to sandersen@mt.gov Attn: Big Spring Creek Conservation Easement.
If you have any questions regarding the proposed project, please call Lewistown-Area wildlife biologist, Sonja Andersen, at (406) 366-5266 or email: sandersen@mt.gov
