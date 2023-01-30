Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is preparing a draft environmental assessment for a proposed conservation easement (CE) in Fergus County near Moore. FWP invites the public to identify any issues and concerns related to this proposal via the public scoping process. Comments received during this scoping period will help FWP determine public interest, identify potential issues that would require further analysis, and provide insight for refining the proposal or developing and analyzing alternatives.
The proposed Hannah Ranch CE consists of approximately 3,800 deeded acres of mixed grassland and shrubland in the northwestern foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains in Fergus County within deer/elk hunting district 411. The property also adjoins and facilitates access to the west Big Snowy Mountains where limited public access currently exists. The primary objectives of the proposed CE are to provide perpetual conservation and enhancement of high-quality native habitats, maintain traditional agricultural land uses, and provide opportunities for public access and recreation.