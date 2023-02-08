“You all know the reason we’re here -- there are more grizzly bears showing up in our region,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Grizzly Bear Management Specialist Chad White as he kicked off an educational workshop in Lewistown Tuesday afternoon.

The workshop was the second of three informational sessions across Central Montana this week, with the first taking place in Denton on Monday evening and the third in Winifred Wednesday afternoon. At each session, personnel from FWP, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services division provided information about grizzly bears, tips for avoiding conflicts with them, and what to do in the event of a grizzly encounter.

