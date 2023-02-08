“You all know the reason we’re here -- there are more grizzly bears showing up in our region,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Grizzly Bear Management Specialist Chad White as he kicked off an educational workshop in Lewistown Tuesday afternoon.
The workshop was the second of three informational sessions across Central Montana this week, with the first taking place in Denton on Monday evening and the third in Winifred Wednesday afternoon. At each session, personnel from FWP, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services division provided information about grizzly bears, tips for avoiding conflicts with them, and what to do in the event of a grizzly encounter.
As White alluded to in his opening remarks, grizzly sightings are becoming a more common occurrence in Central Montana. Two years ago, a lone male was removed from the Snowy Mountains while evidence of a grizzly in the North Moccasin Mountains was reported last year.
The reasons for increasing grizzly activity locally and across the state are relatively straightforward. According to White, grizzlies were listed federally as a “threatened species” after their population had fallen to just 135 bears in the state in the 1970s. Subsequent conservation efforts have helped those numbers recover, including in the Northern Continental Divide ecosystem in northern Montana and the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem, part of which falls in southwestern Montana. The former zone now hosts around 1,000 bears, while the latter has a population of around 700.
Grizzly populations are now growing by three percent each year. And, as the grizzly populations in those areas rise, bears start to seek new habitats, frequently following rivers as they migrate, as evident by data collected through tracking collars.
“From 2010 to 2012, you can see a big eastern expansion from the NCDE, which is a good indicator that area has reached saturation for grizzly populations,” White said. “In Choteau, we hazed over 20 bears and responded to 37 complaints or conflicts in the last year.”
That population growth has also led to increased discussion of grizzly management policies at both the state and federal levels. Montana FWP recently released a draft grizzly bear management plan in the hopes of establishing a statewide approach to handling the species, as opposed to a zone-by-zone approach. Part of that plan involves relocating some grizzlies in an effort to promote the genetic diversity of the species.
The plan would not see any grizzlies relocated to Judith Basin, Fergus, or Wheatland Counties, as there are no significant bear populations in these areas. Meanwhile, U.S. Fish and Wildlife recently announced it will consider removing grizzlies from the Endangered Species list in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems.
Avoiding conflict
As policymakers debate grizzly management and the debate about delisting the animal from the Endangered Species Act continues, the three seminars were meant to address people’s practical concerns about the species. The four speakers at Tuesday’s session in Lewistown had one piece of advice for everyone from ag producers to hikers.
“Remove or secure unnatural food sources and implement deterrents,” White advised ag producers. “Natural food production is the biggest driver of conflicts. If it’s a bad food year for grizzlies, they’re much more likely to seek food elsewhere.”
A number of strategies for preventing food-driven conflicts exist for ag producers, from putting down heavy canvas tarps during grain transfers and disposing of old grain to annual maintenance of shelter belts and installing electric fencing.
“USDA Wildlife Services covers up to 50 percent of the cost of electric fencing projects,” said Chrissy Lambert of the USDA. “We do a site evaluation and then handle project planning, negotiation with ag producers, and scheduling and construction.”
FWP also assists with carcass pickup, and the agency removed 538 carcasses across Region 4 last year. The seminar also offered tips for recreationists to avoid grizzly encounters.
“Be alert, travel in groups of two or more and pay more attention to your surroundings,” Amber Kornak of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services advised. “And carry bear spray.”
She also shared advice for what to do in the event of a grizzly encounter, which she’s gleaned from personal experience.
“Our behavior determines their behavior. Stand your ground, talk, use bear spray, and back away slowly when the bear disengages. In the event of physical contact, play dead,” Kornak said. “Bear spray works, it saved my life.”
“Bear spray totally overwhelms their senses,” White added. “I don’t know of stories where people have used spray where it didn’t work, but I have heard stories about firearms not working. Wounded bears can be more damaging than sprayed bears. A lot of the time bears don’t want to encounter people after being sprayed once.”
Daniel McHugh of FWP also offered tips for hunters, who are trying to be quiet and cover their scent, which can lead to surprise grizzly encounters.
“Hunting increases the risk of an encounter. Most tips to avoid grizzlies don’t work while hunting,” McHugh said. “It’s really important to pay attention to your surroundings. Quickly separate meat from a carcass and pack out meat as soon as possible. Post lookouts while working on a carcass and avoid cutting a carcass at dusk or at night. Return to your site carefully if you have to leave and have good headlamps or flashlights.”
Campers should also be sure to keep food or scents out of their tents and store food in bear-proof containers 100 yards away from tents and 10-15 feet above the ground. Disposing of garbage in bear-proof bins also minimizes the risk of grizzly encounters.
All that advice added up to a simple message: be cautious in bear country and take care to prevent encounters before they happen.
“I’d say bears can be found anywhere west of Billings, you need to be prepared at all times and remain vigilant,” McHugh said. “Avoiding conflict is easier than dealing with conflict.”
Yet for McHugh and White, the increase in grizzly populations is no cause for alarm.
“Your behavior matters. Knowledge, awareness, and respect are important,” McHugh said. “Bears are not looking to hunt you, they’re looking for the easiest food possible. They’re lazy, they don’t want to expend calories on that.”