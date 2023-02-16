Governor Greg Gianforte made a quick stop in Lewistown Wednesday afternoon to meet with business and community leaders. The governor touted his budget proposals, and answered questions on topics ranging from grizzly bear management to tax reduction.
Speaking upstairs at the Central Feed Grilling Company, Gianforte touted his budget plan which, he said, includes permanent cuts in income tax rates, a huge increase in the portion of business equipment that is exempt from taxes, and a two-year rebate of a portion of property taxes.
“Montanans overpaid their taxes; we’re going to give it back,” the Governor said, adding that if the legislature approved all of his proposed tax cuts, it would amount to $1 billion in tax relief, the largest in history.
Gianforte said he was committed to helping businesses prosper.
“When the private sector prospers, they create more good jobs,” he said.
Gianforte said expanding the exemption for business equipment taxes from the current $300,000 to $1 million is a key change for businesses.
“Doing this would take 5,000 small businesses off the equipment tax rolls,” he said.
Steve Moodie, manager at the John Deere dealership in Lewistown, invited to join the governor to discuss how the proposed changes affect businesses in Central Montana, said expanding the exemption to $1 million would leave “a lot of businesses, especially ag producers, with more money at the end of the year.”
The Governor has also proposed a $1,200 per child tax credit for lower income families with children under the age of 6.
“They can spend that money how they choose, for childcare, or to help one of the spouses stay home with the kids, diapers or whatever. I think it’s best if individual Montanans decide how to spend that money,” he said.
In addition the Governor would like to see a $2,000 tax rebate for Montana property owners, paid in 2023 and 2024.
“In some counties this is a 50%, up to a 100%, rebate on taxes paid on property,” he said. “It’s targeted to Montana residents on their primary home.”
Gianforte also highlighted the work of Lieutenant Governor…. On red tape relief.
“Just one of the 170 bills we have before the legislature on red tape relief is 400 pages long,” he said.
Gianforte said the legislature has already passed 82% of the red tap relief bills, at least out of one chamber.
The tax bills, however, are another story.
‘If you want tax relief, I’d encourage you to call your legislators because the bills aren’t on my desk yet,” Gianforte said, adding he is not sure how his proposals will be amended as they go through the House and Senate. Already, he said, his proposed property tax rebate has been cut from $2,000 per taxpayer to $1,000.
Following his prepared remarks, the governor took questions from the audience. A number of those focused on the impacts of proposed tax cuts on local governments and schools.
“You have to understand, when looking at your County property tax bill, only about 25% of that goes to the County,” Commissioner Ross Butcher said. “The rest is schools, universities, state.”
“What about the impact on school district budgets of raising the exemption for business property tax,” asked Lewistown Superintendent of Schools Thom Peck.
Gianforte said both local governments and school districts would be made whole, should the legislature approve his proposed tax cuts and rebates.
Moving off the topic of taxes and budgets, Gianforte responded to a question about grizzly bear management by pointing to a petition his administration sent to the Department of Interior a year ago, asking for grizzlies to be delisted.
“This is a win for the Endangered Species Act,” Gianforte said. “The grizzly population is recovered and should be removed from the Endangered listing. We have provided scientific information with our petition, and asked that grizzly management be returned to the state.”
The Governor also noted that the Snowy Mountain grizzly shot last year was sent to a taxidermist, and the mount now stands outside the door to his office.