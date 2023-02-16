Governor Greg Gianforte made a quick stop in Lewistown Wednesday afternoon to meet with business and community leaders. The governor touted his budget proposals, and answered questions on topics ranging from grizzly bear management to tax reduction.

Speaking upstairs at the Central Feed Grilling Company, Gianforte touted his budget plan which, he said, includes permanent cuts in income tax rates, a huge increase in the portion of business equipment that is exempt from taxes, and a two-year rebate of a portion of property taxes.

