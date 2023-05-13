Monday Governor Greg Gianforte held the 2023 Fire Briefing in Helena, urging state and federal land management and fire agencies to respond aggressively to put out wildfires as quickly as possible.
The Governor also pointed to newly approved state funding for wildfire prevention and suppression.
“We’re investing $30 million in wildfire risk reduction and forest health improvement projects and an additional $30 million to increase the state’s wildfire response and initial attack capabilities,” Gianforte said, referring to funding approved in House Bill 883.
DNRC Fire Protection Bureau Chief Matt Hall told the Governor Monday his agency is committed to aggressive initial attack.
“Our mission is to protect lives, property and natural resources from wildfire,” Hall said. “We are on track to have all resources available for the 2023 fire season, with more than 80% of our 112 seasonal positions already filled.”
Hall said seasonal firefighters begin three to four weeks of training in June.
Locally, Don Pyrah, DNRC fire management officer, said he is expecting a “normal” fire season.
“We are looking at a delayed start to fire season based on moisture and green up,” Pyrah said. “The long-term forecast is for a near normal season. While we might see some drier periods in July and August, we are getting good soil moisture now, which helps the thousand-hour fuels rebound from last year’s drought conditions.”
During the Fire Briefing, Paul Santavy, project leader for the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, said the vast majority of fires on the refuge, 99%, are started by lightning strikes.
“We are committed to an aggressive initial attack,” Santavy said. “We are fully staffed for the 2023 fire season, with up to six engines around the CMR Refuge area. We’ve done fuels treatment through prescribed burns and mechanical treatments.”
Santavy said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the 24 wildlife refuges in Montana, has completed 15,000 acres of fuels mitigation across those refuges.
“We [the Fish and Wildlife Service] are a relatively small player with a big role in fire management in Montana,” Santavy said.
The Governor promoted the state’s Good Neighbor Authority, which allows cooperation between local, state and federal agencies for fuel reduction projects, with a goal of treating at least 10,000 acres a year.
“Led by Director [Amanda] Kaster and the team at DNRC, Montana has become a national leader in increasing the pace and scale of forest management,” the governor said. “My challenge to folks around this table is to find projects, build partnerships, and utilize the tools available to bring more acres under active management.”
He added, “All Montanans have a responsibility to do what they can. Make sure chains are not dragging, reduce fuels around your home, be careful in the woods and have an emergency evacuation plan.”
Other agencies participating in the Fire Briefing included Montana Disaster and Emergency Services, Montana National Guard, Department of Environmental Quality, Bureau of Indian Affairs, National Park service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, the Montana State Fire Chiefs Association and the Montana Fire Board Association.
