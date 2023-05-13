2023 Fire Briefing

Governor Gianforte (center) asks a question about resources available for the 2023 fire season. CMR Refuge Project Leader Paul Santavy is second from the left.

 Photo courtesy of the Governor's Office

Monday Governor Greg Gianforte held the 2023 Fire Briefing in Helena, urging state and federal land management and fire agencies to respond aggressively to put out wildfires as quickly as possible.

The Governor also pointed to newly approved state funding for wildfire prevention and suppression.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.