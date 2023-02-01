The Central Montana Childcare Alliance (CMCA) is excited to announce the opportunity for local childcare providers to apply for grant funds to expand and/or improve childcare options in Fergus, Judith Basin, and Petroleum Counties. Those receiving funding must be licensed and/or make progress towards getting licensed for childcare by the State of Montana by August 31, 2023.
Any funding received must be used to improve the quality of programming and/or increase licensed capacity of childcare providers. There are no age restrictions on the care provided to children under this grant. Increased access for underserved populations and new/expanded services for infants, toddlers, and children ages 0-5 from vulnerable populations is the primary goal of this funding.
Funding priority will be given to those offering nontraditional care (hours of operation between 6pm to 6am and/or weekend hours). Priority will also be given to programs wishing to become newly licensed, increase their Stars to Quality ranking, and/or those offering childcare in areas where services are not currently available and/or areas that are considered “childcare deserts”. Fergus and Petroleum Counties are considered a childcare desert for children under 6, as capacity meets less than 1/3 of the demand. Petroleum County is also a childcare desert for infants/children under 2.
An online grant application form and grant guidelines can be found on the CMCA website (www.mtchildcarealliance.org). Requests for funding will be reviewed monthly.
The Central Montana Childcare Alliance (CMCA) was formed in 2022 by concerned leaders in the Lewistown area to address childcare issues plaguing Central Montana. Based on surveys and feedback from parents, providers, the business community, and other stakeholders, as well as the recommendations from the “Greater Lewistown Area Child Care Case Study, July 2021”, an innovative and community-led approach was formulated to focus on 1) expanding childcare access, 2) childcare workforce, 3) affordability, and 4) other – afterschool, drop-n care, outreach. The mission of CMCA is to partner with childcare providers, families, and stakeholders to improve the quality of programming and expand the availability of childcare options in Central Montana. CMCA was awarded a Child Care Innovation and Infrastructure Grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to implement its vision.
After reviewing the application, if you have any questions or need assistance filling out the form, please contact Jennifer Pfau, CMCA Director, at mtchildcarealliance@gmail.com or 406-366-4777.