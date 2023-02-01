The Central Montana Childcare Alliance (CMCA) is excited to announce the opportunity for local childcare providers to apply for grant funds to expand and/or improve childcare options in Fergus, Judith Basin, and Petroleum Counties. Those receiving funding must be licensed and/or make progress towards getting licensed for childcare by the State of Montana by August 31, 2023.

Any funding received must be used to improve the quality of programming and/or increase licensed capacity of childcare providers. There are no age restrictions on the care provided to children under this grant. Increased access for underserved populations and new/expanded services for infants, toddlers, and children ages 0-5 from vulnerable populations is the primary goal of this funding.