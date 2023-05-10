The tie between two candidates for a two-year term on the Lewistown school board was broken Monday afternoon, with Kevin Hodge taking the lead over Scott Dubbs.

As required by Montana law, Fergus County Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek waited until 3 p.m. Monday to count the six provisional ballots. These were ballots with errors, such as a missing voter signature or a signature that did not match the one on file. Tucek’s office contacted each voter and requested they come in person, or provide legal documentation by mail, to fix the ballot problem. Six voters did so.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.