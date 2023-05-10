Election judges (clockwise from left) Lynette Sallee, Mike Chapman, Sally Horacek and Andra Stone begin the process of hand counting the provisional ballots for the Lewistown School election on Monday.
The tie between two candidates for a two-year term on the Lewistown school board was broken Monday afternoon, with Kevin Hodge taking the lead over Scott Dubbs.
As required by Montana law, Fergus County Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek waited until 3 p.m. Monday to count the six provisional ballots. These were ballots with errors, such as a missing voter signature or a signature that did not match the one on file. Tucek’s office contacted each voter and requested they come in person, or provide legal documentation by mail, to fix the ballot problem. Six voters did so.
A team of four elections judges conducted a hand count of those six ballots, with oversight from Tucek. The results will be added to the totals counted last Tuesday, although only the tied race is affected.
In that race, candidates Scott Dubbs and Kevin Hodge each had 1,206 votes as of Tuesday. However all six of Monday’s ballots were marked for Hodge, giving him the edge with 1,212 votes.
Tucek said Dubbs could ask for a hand recount, but he would have to pay for it himself.
Hodge told the News-Argus he was excited to get started.
“Thank you to the Lewistown area voters. I’m looking forward to working with the community, the school board and most importantly, for our children. I can’t wait,” he said.
The totals from Monday’s hand count also show six additional votes for Kris Birdwell, three additional votes for John Carlson, two additional votes for Lisa Koch, and one more vote each for Doreen Heintz and Randy Ruff.
The proposed elementary levy received two additional votes against the levy and three more for it.
The results were canvassed Monday evening by the Lewistown School Board.
John Carlson, Lisa Koch, and Kris Birdwell were sworn in Monday evening, and Hodge will be sworn in at a later date.
