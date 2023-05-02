Paddlefishing

An angler pulls in a paddlefish on the Missouri River during a past fishing season. Conditions for paddlefishing are looking good so far this year.

 Photo by Katherine Sears

It’s officially paddlefishing season, and so far things are looking up for fishing upstream from Fort Peck to Fort Benton.

“Compared to last year, our flows are way better than they were all last season,” said Region 6 Fisheries Biologist Cody Nagel. “The fish are moving up into the river from Fort Peck.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters