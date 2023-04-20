A good-sized crowd came out to enjoy some sunshine and bid on bulls at the Poser families' Hilltop Angus annual production sale at the old Edwards sale barn south of Denton on Tuesday, April 11.
“It’s the best sale we have ever had, we are very pleased and excited,” said Cory Poser, “It was a great day. When you can get weather like this after the long winter we have had, we feel very lucky, especially after last year’s blizzard.”
Cory, along with his wife Tammie and parents Gary and Carmen have been raising Angus cattle at Hilltop for decades. When you choose Hilltop Angus genetics you are getting cattle with that decades old reputation, noted Sale Manager Ron Frye.
Joe Goggins had the privilege of auctioning the top selling sale for the Posers. Northern Livestock Video offered online bidding with Bo Bevis manning the bids through the computer.
The sale started off with 140 head of commercial, ready to breed, open heifers that came from the Keill and Ward ranches located in the Central Montana area. The group of heifers averaged $1,809 per head.
Eighty-three yearling angus bulls averaged $7,000 with Arntzen Angus of Hilger purchasing the top selling bull, Lot 31 Hilltop Patriarch 747 born April 5, 2022, selling for $26,000. Lot 11 Hilltop Patriarch 607 sold for $22,500 and was bought by Lisonbee Angus out of Roosevelt, Utah. The two top selling bulls were sired by Tehama Patriarch F208.
Lot 20 Hilltop Executive Decision 5, born January 25, 2022, and sired by PM Executive Decision 5’17 sold to Timberline Ranch out of Belgrade for $13,000. Evers Ranch out of Geraldine purchased Lot 2 paying $12,000 for Hilltop Rally 578K sired by the Hoffman Rally 9919 bull Hilltop purchased out of Nebraska last year.
The Hilltop Ranch does DNA testing on their bulls through Angus Genetics Inc. (AGI). By doing DNA testing the Posers provide advanced information to help their customers make bull selection decisions through genomic enhanced expected progeny differences (GE-EPD’s).
Traditionally, Expected Progeny Differences (EPD) were built over time as a sire’s information was updated with each calf crop. Through the use of DNA testing the cattle industry has advanced progeny information on young and unproven animals with increased predictability with GE-EPD’s. Unproven animals have the same amount of accuracy as if they had recorded 10-36 calves depending on what trait is being measured.
