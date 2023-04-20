Hilltop Bulls

Hilltop Angus held their annual production sale on April 11 with 140 commercial heifers and 83 yearling angus bulls selling. 

 Photo courtesy of Hilltop Angus and Kate Loose

A good-sized crowd came out to enjoy some sunshine and bid on bulls at the Poser families' Hilltop Angus annual production sale at the old Edwards sale barn south of Denton on Tuesday, April 11.

“It’s the best sale we have ever had, we are very pleased and excited,” said Cory Poser, “It was a great day. When you can get weather like this after the long winter we have had, we feel very lucky, especially after last year’s blizzard.”

