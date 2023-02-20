Would you like to buy a house, but are struggling to save for a down payment? Is your past credit affecting your ability to apply for a mortgage? Prepare yourself for success by attending a First Time Homebuyer Education Class, set for Monday through Wednesday, March 13-15, from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. each evening at 507 West Main St. in the Snowy Mountain Development Corporation (SMDC) Conference Room in Lewistown.
USDA Rural Development offers qualifying individuals and families the opportunity to purchase or build a new single-family home with no money down, to repair their existing home, or to refinance their current mortgage under certain qualifying circumstances. This class is required to take advantage of these types of Housing Programs which give families and individuals the opportunity to buy, build, or repair affordable homes located in rural Montana.
By attending this course, you’ll walk away with the tools to learn how to save $2,000 over the course of 6 months, how to improve your credit and how to determine your unique housing costs when buying a house.
Completion of the course results in a smarter, better borrower, and may help participants become eligible for down-payment assistance and low-interest mortgages. Each participant will receive course materials and a certificate upon course completion. Attendance at all evening classes for a total of eight hours of instruction is mandatory for certification.
The state of Montana is ranked 16th in the nation for rising house prices which have increased by 14% in the last year alone. Interest rates continue to increase. There is no better time than now to take advantage of this opportunity.
Homebuyer education is funded in part by the Montana Board of Housing, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Agency, Montana Department of Commerce, NeighborWorks Montana and philanthropic donors.
There is a registration fee per household. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register for the class, contact Cathy Barta, at 535-2591 or email her at Barta@snowymountaindevelopment.com.