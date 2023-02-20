Would you like to buy a house, but are struggling to save for a down payment? Is your past credit affecting your ability to apply for a mortgage? Prepare yourself for success by attending a First Time Homebuyer Education Class, set for Monday through Wednesday, March 13-15, from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. each evening at 507 West Main St. in the Snowy Mountain Development Corporation (SMDC) Conference Room in Lewistown.

USDA Rural Development offers qualifying individuals and families the opportunity to purchase or build a new single-family home with no money down, to repair their existing home, or to refinance their current mortgage under certain qualifying circumstances. This class is required to take advantage of these types of Housing Programs which give families and individuals the opportunity to buy, build, or repair affordable homes located in rural Montana.