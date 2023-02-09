Walter Schweitzer

Montana consumers still won’t know for sure where their meat comes from, after the House Agriculture Committee tabled a bill that would have created more truth in labeling.

Currently, imported meat can be labeled “Product of the USA” if it has been packaged in the United States. The Montana Country of Origin Placarding Bill, sponsored by Frank Smith from HD 31, would have required retailers to post a placard by beef and pork indicating to the best of their knowledge the meat’s origin.