James Jensen at Fire Department

James Jensen stands inside the bay of the Lewistown Fire Department last week.

 Photo by Katherine Sears

During 16 years as a full-time firefighter with Lewistown Fire-Rescue, it didn’t matter what the call was, James Jensen wanted to go to help whoever was on the other end.

Now, that call is one that brings Jensen to serve as Lewistown’s new fire chief.

