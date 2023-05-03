During 16 years as a full-time firefighter with Lewistown Fire-Rescue, it didn’t matter what the call was, James Jensen wanted to go to help whoever was on the other end.
Now, that call is one that brings Jensen to serve as Lewistown’s new fire chief.
“I thought it was my time to step up and be in a leadership role,” Jensen told the News-Argus about his new role. “I’ve worked under other fire chiefs and learned a lot of good things.”
A Fergus High grad, Jensen started with Lewistown Fire as a part-paid firefighter in high school in 1996, and spent about eight years in that role before taking a few years off and eventually returning, becoming a career firefighter in 2007.
“I got into doing it and loved it,” said Jensen. “It’s pretty rewarding; that’s the reason I do it.”
As the chief, Jensen hopes to put his leadership skills and knowledge to work.
“I work hard and when people see you work hard, they tend to do the same thing,” Jensen explained of his leadership style. “I’ve kind of held all the positions down here, from part-paid to captain. I have a good understanding of those roles because I’ve done most of them.”
Just a few weeks into the new role as chief, Jensen is already working on priorities for the department, which includes recruiting more part-paid firefighters. The number of part-paid staff has slowly declined over the past few years.
“We are really low on part-paid staff so that’s my number one priority,” said Jensen.
He will also be getting the department fully staffed with career firefighters. There is currently one open position for a full-time firefighter after Jensen moved up, along with two promotions.
The department will also be looking in to new turnouts, which takes as long as six months to receive due to supply chain issues, as well as looking into a new rescue truck, which are 2.5 years out.
It’s been so far, so good for Jensen, who is happy to have retired chief, Joe Ward, just across the street in the city’s building department.
“Joe’s been really helpful,” said Jensen. “If I have questions, I call him and he comes over.”
He also values the relationships he’s built with the staff of the department.
“We’ve got a great crew down here and I have a great relationship with all of them,” said Jensen. “It makes it easier to get things done. Pound for pound, our department up against big departments is just as good.”
With no real surprises in the job so far, the biggest change for Jensen is moving away from Shiftwork and responding to less call-outs. However, he’ll still go on calls when he can, as helping someone out on a bad day is the “good part of the job.”
As for the people of Lewistown, Jensen said he’s ready to serve the city in a higher role.
“I’m happy to be their chief; I will strive to do my best.”
