Students who have wondered what it’s like to be a basketball official, now have a chance to find out by attending Montana’s first youth basketball officiating clinic.
The clinic, being held at Fairfield High School in Fairfield, is free and runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. The clinic is open to boys and girls, grades 6-12.
The clinic will not only teach how to officiate basketball, but will help players better understand the rules of the gam. Professional officials will be on hand to mentor students.
Those who successfully complete the clinic will be able to officiate games played by those in younger grades. Junior referees will receive a whistle and shirt, and if approved to officiate, will earn $10 per game in compensation.
About 10 spots are still open for clinic participants. For more information, or to sign up, call or text Mike Schmidt at Fairfield High School, (406) 590-2677.
