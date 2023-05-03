As part of the project scope, new elevated bleachers will be built that can seat up to 1,000 people. There will also be a covered metal structure to provide shade for the spectators and the old wooden bleachers, while rich with history but now a hazard, will be replaced.
At the Judith Basin County Fairgrounds in Stanford, home to the annual C.M. Russell Stampede, bleachers have been moved, the dirt from the old arena has been cleared and work is beginning. Dick Anderson Construction is the general contractor.
“Everything is going to move fast now. Exciting time for everyone involved!” the group wrote on its Facebook page last week.
They will be installing the overhead structure on a concrete pad in the next 2 months. The arena is expected to go up the end of May with sand to follow. Then will come all new electric lines and light poles.
“We will be utilizing the existing bleachers under the overhead this year. The concrete footings for crows nest will be complete this spring. The structure itself may not be complete prior to rodeo time depending on some factors,” wrote Stanford Open on social media. “For anyone looking to be a part of this historic project, we are not done fundraising. There is still time. Material and labor costs are up 40-50% as you all know so we still have work to do to reach the finish line and get everything done that we want, but we are getting closer. Please get in touch with us to help out.”
Stanford Open Contact and Donation Info.With funds still needed, check donations can be mailed …
Stanford Open
P.O. Box 171
Stanford, MT 59479
Ollie Urick, organizer, can be reached at (406) 868-9421, and information is also posted on Facebook @ Stanford Open.
