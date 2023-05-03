Grandstands

As part of the project scope, new elevated bleachers will be built that can seat up to 1,000 people. There will also be a covered metal structure to provide shade for the spectators and the old wooden bleachers, while rich with history but now a hazard, will be replaced.

 Digital rendering provided by the Stanford Open

At the Judith Basin County Fairgrounds in Stanford, home to the annual C.M. Russell Stampede, bleachers have been moved, the dirt from the old arena has been cleared and work is beginning. Dick Anderson Construction is the general contractor.

“Everything is going to move fast now. Exciting time for everyone involved!” the group wrote on its Facebook page last week.

