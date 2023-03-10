Two male juveniles have been charged in Fergus County District Youth Court after it was found they had discharged a BB gun toward the Garfield Elementary School playground in Lewistown last week.

According to a press release from the Lewistown Police Department, the two juveniles, age 10 and 12, have both been charged with felony assault with a weapon. Both juveniles have been placed in a juvenile detention center.

