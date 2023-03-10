Two male juveniles have been charged in Fergus County District Youth Court after it was found they had discharged a BB gun toward the Garfield Elementary School playground in Lewistown last week.
According to a press release from the Lewistown Police Department, the two juveniles, age 10 and 12, have both been charged with felony assault with a weapon. Both juveniles have been placed in a juvenile detention center.
The charges stem from a March 3 incident where the two juveniles discharged a BB gun toward the school playground from a residence in the area. One adult female received minor injuries from the incident.
“The Lewistown Police Department would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation while this investigation took place,” Asst. Chief of Police Jon Polich stated in the press release.
Due to their ages, the names of those charged will not be released.
