Isabelle Heggem

Two Fort Benton defenders are no match for Roy-Winifred Outlaws 6’4” junior Isabelle Heggem (right) who attempts an assist to teammate Laynee Elness during the championship game of the Northern C Divisional on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours

The Lady Outlaws left no doubt at the Northern C Divisional tournament over the weekend that they are the defending State C Champions. For the third time in four years, the Roy-Winifred Outlaws topped the Northern C, this time defeating the Fort Benton Longhorns 54-36.

In true Outlaws fashion, the girls came out moving the ball well against the Longhorns’ zone defense. With Winifred’s Isabelle Heggem winning the tip-off, Outlaws junior Laynee Elness netted the first two points of the game on a set of free throws after a foul committed under the basket by Fort Benton.