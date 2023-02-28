The Lady Outlaws left no doubt at the Northern C Divisional tournament over the weekend that they are the defending State C Champions. For the third time in four years, the Roy-Winifred Outlaws topped the Northern C, this time defeating the Fort Benton Longhorns 54-36.
In true Outlaws fashion, the girls came out moving the ball well against the Longhorns’ zone defense. With Winifred’s Isabelle Heggem winning the tip-off, Outlaws junior Laynee Elness netted the first two points of the game on a set of free throws after a foul committed under the basket by Fort Benton.
The Longhorns sank their first field goal almost two minutes into the game, making the score 2-2, the only tie of the contest. But, the Lady Outlaws quickly converted on the bucket, sending the ball down court for a layup by sophomore Isabella Edwards.
Fort Benton kept pace for the first few minutes, hitting a 3-pointer around the 5-minute mark to give them some momentum and bring them within one point of the Outlaws. However, the Roy-Winifred’s steady man defense held the Longhorns to just 7 points in the first quarter to the Outlaws’ 15.
“The girls came out ready to play,” said Co-Coach Mauri Elness. “We played great team basketball and great defense and got the W.”
The team basketball was evident, with seven players scoring for the Outlaws, including eighth grader Lyla Ewen, with 5 points. The sixth man is one of two eighth graders seeing time on the floor for the Outlaws.
“We have quite a bit of experience, but we have some young girls playing some big minutes,” said Elness. “They get to see what happens when they put the work in.”
The team was led by 6’4” junior Isabelle Heggem with 24, despite the Longhorns’ best double-team efforts to keep the ball out of her hands. She played nearly all 32 minutes of the game, with 12 rebounds on the books as well.
The Fort Benton zone defense continued to be no match for the Outlaws’ aggressive offense, and allowed several opportunities under the bucket for Roy-Winifred, eventually running the score to 24-7.
Struggling on offense, the Longhorns would go without scoring until Casha Corder netted a 3-pointer with just over 4 minutes to go in the second quarter. Corder went 50 percent (4/8) from the three-point line and was the leading scorer for the Longhorns, ending the game with 14 points.
Holding the Longhorns to only 8 points in the second quarter, the Outlaws headed into halftime with a 32-15 lead.
Although the Longhorns would come out of halftime and outscore the Outlaws 11-9 in the third quarter, it wasn’t enough to overcome the difference. In the final quarter, the reigning State C Champions continued to dominate, scoring 13 points to Fort Benton’s 10.
The Lady Outlaws once again came away with the Northern C title, 54-36, with points coming from Heggem, 24, Elness, 16, Lyla Ewen, 5, Hannah Ewen, 4, Jayda Southworth, 3, and Edwards, 2. Claire Wickens and Kayden Nagel also saw time on the court for the Outlaws.
The Lady Outlaws move on to defend their state title beginning Wednesday, March 8 at the state tournament in Billings. They will face the no. 2 seed from the Eastern C, yet to be determined at the Eastern C Divisional tournament, which begins today, March 1, in Wolf Point.
With the District 8C and Northern C titles now under their belt, the Outlaws are once again staring down the path to the state title game, led by co-coaches Elness and Marietta Boyce.
“When you get to the state tournament, you see you put in the work and got where you need to be,” said Elness. “I think that’s exciting for the girls.”
With a bit of a break between the divisional and state tournaments, the Outlaws will be preparing for their next opponent, whoever that may be.
“We’re going to prepare for whoever we play and fine tune some things on our end,” said Elness.
On top in the Eastern C is Saco-Whitewater Hinsdale, with an 18-0 record. The Outlaws suffered their only loss of the season to S-W-H by a 6-point margin in Lewistown in December. S-W-H will face Westby-Grenora in the first round of the Eastern C.
Elness said the Outlaws could also find themselves in a rematch of an earlier game this season with Twin Bridges, a team Roy-Winifred defeated by 12 points in the second game of the season.
“I’m hoping we’ll see Saco-Whitewater,” said Elness. “We’ve played quite a few of the top teams, so we’re excited about that.”
Until next week, the Outlaws will be doing their homework.
“We’re going to get prepared, watch some game film and get ready to roll,” said Elness. “The girls are definitely excited — they’ve put in a lot of time in the off-season.”