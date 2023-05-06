Sheriffs officers

Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson (left) and Undersheriff Cory Smith stand next to a department vehicle. Sunday they led a joint highway safety effort that resulted in 38 traffic stops.

 Deb Hill Reporter

Thirty-eight traffic stops.

That’s the result of a four-hour-long Highway Safety and Criminal Interdiction Operation conducted Sunday by the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office. The operation also resulted in two vehicle searches, the deployment of a K9 officer and multiple citations and warnings.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.