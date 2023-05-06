Thirty-eight traffic stops.
That’s the result of a four-hour-long Highway Safety and Criminal Interdiction Operation conducted Sunday by the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office. The operation also resulted in two vehicle searches, the deployment of a K9 officer and multiple citations and warnings.
The Sheriff’s Office had help, with officers from the Chouteau, Phillips, Petroleum and Judith Basin County Sheriff’s offices, the Fort Belknap and Fort Benton police, and Montana Highway Patrol assisting, along with Central Montana Dispatch.
Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson and Undersheriff Corey Smith organized the event, in part to improve interagency relationships.
“We need to work together,” said Peterson. “We have been talking with multiple agencies throughout Central Montana. Our communities are directly affected by the same issues. I’ve always believed that law enforcement has a long reach if we coordinate our efforts. We identified the need to be self-sufficient in these rural areas. We want our residents to know we are around and keeping tabs on what affects our communities.”
Peterson said the event was staged out of the Grass Range Fire Hall.
“The amount of stops just goes to show the high flow of traffic through our rural communities. All stops were documented. There were no traps or road blocks, just moving and equipment violations that fall within Montana Code Annotated,” he explained.
Smith said the vast majority of the traffic stops and citations were for speeding.
“I made eight stops, and the lowest speed I pulled someone over for was 79 miles per hour,” he said.
Smith explained the seemingly empty rural highways sometimes encourage people to drive too fast.
“We try to cover the county, but on any given day, we have one guy on patrol,” Smith said. “Drivers kind of know that. This time we had seven cars out there and it definitely increased our visibility. We gave out lots of warnings.”
The operation covered roadways from the northern to southern borders of Fergus County. While the stops and canine search didn’t uncover any drugs, both Peterson and Smith said they are aware that drug runners choose rural areas to avoid law enforcement presence, as do human smugglers.
“People think it doesn’t happen here, but they would be surprised,” Smith said.
Peterson said he felt the exercise went extremely well, and he hopes to return the favor.
“All the other agencies helped us, so we’d help them if they want to do something like this,” he said.
Smith and Peterson said they were lucky to get a grant to pay for new body armor, which is essential in operations like this one.
“We got a grant and found a different vendor, which cut our costs almost in half,” Smith said.
“The armor is fitted to each officer and it has an expiration date, because the materials do break down over time,” Peterson added.
In addition, the Sheriff’s Office has ordered new radios, replacing the old ones with the same type the Lewistown Police Department will use, so all can talk to each other.
“We’ll keep training for these high risk, low frequency incidents because we’re out here on our own in rural Montana,” Peterson said, adding “It helps to get to know the other law enforcement agencies and their officers personally. That goes a long way.”
