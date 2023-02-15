Jan. 27
Caller reported that a suspicious vehicle had been parked in front of a group of mailboxes for more that half an hour. Officers responded and made contact with the driver who was just waiting for a tow truck as his vehicle broke down.
Jan. 28
Multiple callers reported that a semi was stuck in the middle of Main St hill causing traffic to back up. Officers responded and assisted the driver with traffic control while he backed down the hill and traveled the opposite direction on Main Street.
Jan. 29
Caller requested a welfare check on a person who indicated they have been depressed and may have taken too much of a prescription medication. Officers and medical responded and evaluated the situation. All cleared with no medical transport and no indication of self harm.
Jan. 30
Two motor vehicle accidents occurred on Main Street at the same time about 4 blocks apart. Officers responded and advised there were no injuries but requested help from the FCSO with traffic control.