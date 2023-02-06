Jan. 21
A number of traffic citations were issued to drivers who failed to stop at the newer stop signs by Lewis and Clark Elementary and Fergus High School.
Jan. 21
Jan. 22
Caller reported that he thought he heard wolves howling to the northwest of his residence when he let his dog out after midnight. Fish and Game after hours was advised. Officers responded to the area and were unable to find any signs of wolves in the area.
Jan. 23
Caller reported that a strange male was hanging around outside a local business after closing hours. Officers responded and spoke to the male, then requested EMS. After evaluating the male, Lewistown Ambulance transported him to Central Montana Medical Center.
Jan. 24
Caller reported that a person driving a red Toyota accelerated too fast when leaving the Fergus High School parking lot causing the vehicle to lose traction and end up on the curb on the opposite side of the street. The vehicle then did a 180 in the middle of the street before leaving the scene. Officers later located the driver and issued a citation for careless driving.
Jan. 25
Caller requested a welfare check on a male and female that were walking up Casino Creek Drive and appeared to be in distress. Officers made contact with the individuals who advised they were in a verbal argument, but nothing physical had occurred.
Jan. 26
After responding to a parking complaint concerning an older RV parked near a car wash, the owner was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Minnesota and he was transported to the Fergus County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.