Caller reported that a vehicle was parked nearby her residence and had been running for over an hour. Officers responded and made contact with two individuals who were having a conversation. They agreed to turn off their bright lights and move down the block.
Caller reported that a male was screaming and standing in the middle of the street. Officers responded and made contact with the male who appeared to have fallen in the middle of the street while walking home. He declined medical and was offered a free ride home but declined that as well.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Department called requesting owner information concerning a vehicle that was left parked under an overpass in Helena creating a traffic hazard. The vehicle was registered to a Lewistown resident. And LPD officer contacted that resident who provided the information for the new owner of the vehicle who had apparently not registered the vehicle in his own name yet.
Caller requested to speak to an officer about a possible violation of a protection order. Officers responded and after confirming the violation made contact with the offender and arrested her for the violation. She was transported to the FCSO Detention Center.