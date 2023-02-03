- Caller reported that he was assaulted by a neighbor during an interaction with the caller’s landlord. Officers responded and after speaking with all three parties determined that had been a verbal dispute and there was no sign of a physical assault.
- Caller reported that her boyfriend left their residence with her without permission. Officers spoke to caller and then located the boyfriend at a local gas station. After speaking with the boyfriend, and then the caller, it was determined that it was ok for the male to be in the vehicle.
- Caller requested a welfare check on her daughter in Lewistown with whom she had not had contact in a few days. Caller advised her daughter was in a bad relationship so she was concerned for her safety. Officers made contact with the daughter who advised that everything was ok, but her phone had done a factory reset causing her to lose her contact information. Daughter advised she would contact her mother.
Caller reported that a young girl in a light blue coat was walking a dog by herself on Main Street and the caller was concerned due to her age. Officer made contact with the juvenile female who was walking home and advised that everything was ok.