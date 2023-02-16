Lentil field

A recent MSU study showed that inoculated lentils produced greater yields in 30% of site-years — by an average of 344 pounds per acre — and fixed more nitrogen in 40% of site-years by an average of 14 pounds per acre. 

Montana State University scientists and their colleagues are sharing the results of a three-year study examining the importance of inoculant and sulfur fertilizer on lentil production.

Scientists from MSU and North Dakota State University recently completed the study, which examined seven sites across the Great Plains. Researchers aimed to determine the effects of rhizobial inoculants and certain fertilizer nutrients (potassium, sulfur and micronutrients) on lentil yield at each site and nitrogen fixation at two sites. The study was led by professor Perry Miller in the MSU Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences.