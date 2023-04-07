Representatives from Central Montana first responders groups and government agencies on the Local Emergency Planning Committee gathered last Thursday to discuss hazard mitigation plans for the area. The LEPC also planned to conduct an inventory of AED machines throughout Fergus County.
Fergus County Deputy Director of Emergency Services Diane Brodd told the committee that the county is required to provide updated hazard mitigation plans to the state of Montana. Doing so not only better prepares local authorities to handle disasters, but also enables them to apply for a large pool of grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“We were the only county in the state who did it right this year,” Brodd said. “If there’s something that needs to be fixed, think big.”
Fergus County, as well as the members of the LEPC were asked to rank potential hazard mitigation strategies based on priority, with ideas like a community wildfire protection program listed as “high” priority and volcanic ash mitigation listed as “low” urgency. Fergus County Commissioner Jennifer Saunders asked that missile transportation and cybersecurity be listed as high priority for mitigation plans. Assistant Chief Mike Davis of Lewistown Fire-Rescue said that a plan for the flooding of the East Fork dam ought to be at the top of the committee’s minds.
Brodd also asked for assistance with a plan to catalogue all of the automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in Fergus County, as only a few of the machines are listed on public registries. The request was taken up by a number of LEPC members, including Marsha Zibell of Central Montana Medical Center. It also kicked off a discussion of where AEDs should be located and how to interface with private businesses who may have a defibrillator. Committee members noted that several local businesses owned the machines, but stored them in inaccessible locations or did not maintain them.
“I think it would be a great idea for some government entity to maintain them,” said Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson. “They should be in public locations because working with a bunch of different private businesses can be a nightmare… but there are some security concerns with public locations because those machines are expensive.”
“I don’t think you can force private businesses to have one and maintain it,” said Fergus County Health Department Director Heather Thom.
In other business…
Thom updated the LEPC on a mass casualty drill conducted in February by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. The scenario involved a number of smaller counties in eastern and Central Montana dealing with an influx of patients following a total shutdown of Benefis Health in Great Falls. “It definitely brought forward some gaps and just how much weather can dampen our efforts,” Thom said of the exercise.
Treatment for opioid overdoses was also a topic of conversation in the wake of the development of nasal sprays like Narcan, which can counteract the effects of drugs like fentanyl. Both Lewistown Fire-Rescue and the Fergus County Health Department received shipments of Narcan, which is also available over-the-counter. The LEPC discussed plans to conduct a series of educational events on the topic of opioids and opioid treatment.
Peterson noted two new repeaters, or devices that amplify communications signals, would be installed in the South Moccasins and on Judith Peak. The repeaters will make Central Montana much less vulnerable to a communications failure during an emergency. Peterson also stated Fergus County has received a grant to update its community wildfire protection plan through the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The county will work with the Bureau of Land Management on the project.
Zibell noted medical calls had increased by about 100 in 2022 as compared to 2021. The increase in calls has placed further strain on both CMMC’s staff and volunteer and rural first responders and EMTs. According to Zibell, the decrease in rural volunteers means the hospital is sending its ambulance further out of Lewistown than normal, meaning coverage for emergencies is stretched thin even in the city. Jake Heinecke of CMMC added the hospital offers EMT classes, but initial signups rarely translate into certified EMTs. “Every year we put on a class we find out something not to do,” he said.
