Ryan Peterson mug

Ryan Peterson

Representatives from Central Montana first responders groups and government agencies on the Local Emergency Planning Committee gathered last Thursday to discuss hazard mitigation plans for the area. The LEPC also planned to conduct an inventory of AED machines throughout Fergus County.

Fergus County Deputy Director of Emergency Services Diane Brodd told the committee that the county is required to provide updated hazard mitigation plans to the state of Montana. Doing so not only better prepares local authorities to handle disasters, but also enables them to apply for a large pool of grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.