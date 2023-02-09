Drew McIntosh of Lewistown recently traveled to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in The Vegas Shoot, the largest and most prestigious indoor archery tournament in the world, held the beginning of February.
McIntosh has traveled to Las Vegas eight times to compete in the event and watch the world’s best archers vie for the Vegas title. This year was particularly special, according to McIntosh, as he got to watch fellow Montana archer Kris Schaff of Billings take home the championship title and a lot of prize money.
“I knew it was just a matter of time,” said McIntosh. “He’s been a top shooter in the world for years.”
McIntosh competed in the freestyle division, and though he said he’s shot better in years past, the event is something he looks forward to every year.
“Dad started taking me to tournaments when I was real young and I just stuck with it,” said McIntosh. “It’s the biggest tournament in the world so I make a point to shoot it every year.”
And big it is — the event brings together nearly 4,000 archers from around the world, ranging from beginner archers to Olympic champions, according to The Vegas Shoot website. Senior, youth, compound, or recurve amongst all demographics and shooting styles compete. The three-day competition features the traditional 3-spot 20-yard Vegas Round that made the tournament famous.