A property the 11 block of Main Street will soon to be home to a medical clinic and office, as well as a birthing center. On Monday, Lewistown city commissioners approved a zoning amendment request from Hope Sukut, the owner of the property located at 1114 West Main Street, from single family (R-1) to neighborhood commercial.

Sukut stated that her daughter is a nurse practitioner and midwife and the business will be licensed as a birthing center through the state.

