A property the 11 block of Main Street will soon to be home to a medical clinic and office, as well as a birthing center. On Monday, Lewistown city commissioners approved a zoning amendment request from Hope Sukut, the owner of the property located at 1114 West Main Street, from single family (R-1) to neighborhood commercial.
Sukut stated that her daughter is a nurse practitioner and midwife and the business will be licensed as a birthing center through the state.
City Manager Holly Phelps said letters were sent to adjacent property owners, with two comments received. The city planning board recommended passing the amendment, which city commissioners unanimously approved.
Manager Phelps also announced that Matt Hayes, the city's wastewater plant operator, will serve as the interim public works director. The department has been without a public works director since the beginning of the year. Hayes will be overseeing the city’s water project, which is underway near the head of Big Spring Creek.
“The contractors started at the spring and will be out there most of the year,” said Phelps.
Due to the construction, the hatchery park will not be rented out for events this summer.
At Monday’s meeting, two commissioners also announced their intent to run for another term. Commissioners Gayle Doney, Loraine Day and Diana Hewitt’s terms end in December. Day and Hewitt plan to run for another term, while Gayle Doney said she will not seek re-election.
A bid for the Lewistown Fire Department’s 2004 GMC Yukon XL was awarded to Joe Killham in the amount of $4,100. The required minimum bid amount was $3,000.
Commissioners unanimously approved Mary Baumstark’s appointment to an unexpired term on the Lewistown Library Board. Baumstark will fulfill the remainder of Mary Frieze’s term, which runs through March 2024.
Jennifer Thompson was unanimously also re-appointed for her third three-year term on the Board of Adjustments.
Commissioners also discussed fees and wages for the city pool. A more competitive pay scale was recently adopted, which city officials are hopeful will help boost employment.
With several city positions vacant or soon to be vacant, Manager Phelps said she recently conducted interviews for both the parks and recreation director and the city planner.
