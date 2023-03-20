For 38 years, Joe Ward has lived nearly every minute by his pager.
Beginning as a part-paid firefighter while still a senior in high school in 1985, then moving up to a full-time firefighter, and eventually fire chief for Lewistown Fire-Rescue, the pager sent Ward to house fires, wildland fires, car accidents, medical calls, hazardous materials incidents, and water rescues, among other emergencies.
The pager is also what sent Ward on a call that revealed his passion and led him to pursue firefighting full-time.
“I was not looking to be a firefighter, I really wasn’t,” said Ward, who was serving as a part-paid firefighter and working as the produce manager at IGA when a page came in August 1999.
An unexpected tornado ripped through Lewistown, and Ward was one of the 15 LFD firefighters that answered the call for help. Downed trees, broken power lines, and leaking gas mains needed tending, along with the city office, as the tornado tore the roof off the building.
Ward recalled dodging tree branches as they responded to calls throughout town.
“It was a long call, 12 or 17 hours,” said Ward. “That particular call, that particular time, I thought ‘I can do this.’”
With the encouragement of a friend, he applied for a full-time position.
“One of the interview questions to go full-time was ‘Why do you want to be a career firefighter?’” Ward recalled. “I felt it was my passion and that it was my duty, to help the citizens of Lewistown.”
That’s a duty Ward fulfilled for the last four decades and a duty he retires from this week.
“After being called out in the middle of the night, etc., and doing that for so many years, I need to slow down a little bit,” said Ward. “After 38 years in fire service, I knew I needed to make a change.”
Decades of experience
Things have changed quite a bit since Ward started at the department under Fire Chief Sonny Moline. In 1985, Ward received in-house training and eventually trained at the National Fire Academy when he became a career firefighter in 2000. He served in several roles with the department until he became chief in 2018.
“I worked under ten different fire chiefs — each one of them I learned valuable information from throughout my career,” said Ward.
Of course, equipment has improved over the years, including the fire trucks. When he started, firefighters still hopped on the back of trucks and secured themselves with a strap rather than riding in a cab.
“Every single one of the trucks has been replaced,” said Ward.
The job has changed over the years as well.
“Back then we did not respond to medical calls or vehicle accidents,” said Ward. “Those were huge [changes].”
Ward estimates LFR now responds to more medical calls than fire.
“Then we had 200 to 400 emergencies a year, now we have over 1,200,” Ward noted. “About 60 percent of those are medical.”
The department also responds to more hazardous material incidents than it used to, just one of many types of events that requires extensive training of the small crew.
“Water rescue, EMS, ice rescue — we’re a multi-hazard agency,” said Ward. “It takes a lot of time in your career to be proficient in all of that.”
Ward also had a hand in many improvements over the years, including recent radio upgrades, the purchase of updated extrication equipment, and a new command vehicle. The department is also now looking into new structure firefighting gear.
However, in all those years, one thing went unchanged: Ward’s desire to make a difference in the community.
“If you can save just one life or make a difference in one person’s life, that makes it all worthwhile,” said Ward. “When you’re responding to a medical call, car wreck, house fire…that’s that person’s worst nightmare, their worst day. Then you have that person come down and say thank you; that’s all we ever wanted — to know we made a difference.”
One last page
Ward also has plenty of memories from his time with the department, including the historic fire year for Fergus County in 2021.
“It was something I’d never seen in my life,” said Ward. “That fire behavior was so crazy — it was pretty impactful and something I’ll remember.”
His favorite memories are those immediately following a call-out when personnel gets together to debrief.
“After a fire, we all get together and check in on each other; we get to relax and talk about what happened —having those moments with your friends and fellow firefighters are my favorite memories.”
The term “fire family” is near and dear to Ward, especially in a small community like Lewistown.
“We’re never off unless we’re out of town,” said Ward. “[The department] is so small that when emergencies happen, we all go. Families are the ones who suffer the most — everyone’s missed a birthday, an anniversary. We don’t go home at 5 p.m. — emergencies aren’t scheduled.”
While some have philosophies to live by, Ward felt he guided the department with an expectation.
“We need to be ready anytime for any emergency because that’s what is expected. Having everyone ready for anything, that’s what we strive to do.”
Ward is closing the door on his chapter at the fire department, but he won’t be too far away as he’ll serve as the City’s building inspector beginning in April.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Ward of moving on from LFR. “This has been very rewarding for me — I couldn’t imagine anything different.”
