Rising housing costs, declining housing inventory, and freezing winter temperatures have cast a spotlight on a growing issue in Lewistown: homelessness. And, as they search for solutions, there’s one popular misconception around the topic that a group of locals would like to address.
“We don’t live in Mayberry and there are more than two homeless people here,” said Rev. Jean Collins of St. James Episcopal Church.
Collins is part of a new coalition of Central Montanans called “Shelter Solutions.” The informal group is working toward one goal: the creation of a warming shelter in Lewistown by next winter. The shelter would serve as a site where people without a place to live could go to get out of the cold and have a safe place to sleep.
Formed earlier this year, Shelter Solutions has held four meetings thus far in its existence, with 19 different people, including pastors and non-profit leaders, health workers, a city commissioner, and concerned citizens, trying ensure no one is left out in the cold, whether that’s on the street, in an abandoned building, or in their car, to potentially dire consequences.
“When it’s negative 27 degrees, people freeze to death,” Collins said.
‘Our resources are being tapped out’
Aside from the freezing temperatures, the drive for a warming shelter has been fueled by the fact that service providers and government agencies are seeing a rise in homelessness and an accompanying increase in the need for housing assistance.
“We’re getting more calls now,” said Nancy Barber, Director of the Lewistown Salvation Army Unit, which provides temporary housing assistance, among other services. “Just in December and January, we helped 19 different people who were homeless. That included an entire family. It’s the most we’ve ever needed to help.”
That growing demand, coupled with the lack of a more permanent place for homeless people to go locally, has put a strain on the group’s resources.
“Salvation Army just offers aid on an emergency basis — it’s just a bandaid to get people the help they need at that time. There’s a limit to what we can do,” Barber said. “People are homeless for all kinds of reasons. Maybe they’re down on their luck or have a job but nowhere to live and we can’t help with that. There are no services here except a shuttle that can take people to a shelter in Great Falls or Billings, but if they don’t want to go, there’s nothing we can do about it.”
Lewistown City Commissioner Dave Scotten said the city is seeing a similar situation as Barber.
“People working through the night see it when it’s time for them to go home. There are some abandoned houses that people are using for shelter,” Scotten said. “It’s a city problem when people are sleeping out on the street.”
For Scotten, there is both a financial and and image component to the issue.
“More and more, there are people willing to go to jail to have somewhere to sleep. The jail has limited space and limited resources. The detention center just isn’t designed for that,” he said. “It almost goes without saying, but someone passing away on a public bench would not be a good look for the city.”
Medical providers are also feeling the effects of growing homelessness and housing insecurity. According to Anjala Heinrichs, a community health worker at One Health in Lewistown, the clinic has had 142 total encounters with people at patient intake stating they had nowhere to stay since February 11, 2022.
“Some of those are duplicates, but that’s because I can’t find them housing,” Heinrichs said. “Our resources are being tapped out because there’s not a place for them to stay.”
The human costs of homelessness
Even as a higher incidence of homelessness in Lewistown takes its toll on local organizations’ balance sheets, the reality that there are people who don’t have a place to live has an even starker impact on people with and without housing.
“Daily, we see sad situations,” Heinrichs said. “When a person is homeless, whatever their situation is, it sends them into crisis. If you’re not safe, your mental health deteriorates… Even with substance use disorders, people are so stuck and can’t move forward in recovery because they’re so focused on that unmet need for housing.”
Heinrichs has also seen a lack or loss of housing lead to social dislocation and the loss of community.
“Without a shelter here, we’re putting people who have lived in this community their whole lives on buses out of town because we can’t help them,” she lamented.
The issue is decidedly personal for Scotten, who started going to Shelter Solutions meetings after the topic of homelessness came up at a March city commission meeting.
“Someone very close to me — my younger brother — passed away recently,” he said. “He was homeless in Portland. We tried to get him into several different facilities there, but he had a heart attack before we could get him into one. It got me thinking about that.”
Those stories are precisely the reason Collins, along with pastors from Lewistown churches including Zion Lutheran and First Presbyterian, have sought to help establish a warming shelter.
“We’re all made in the image of God and called to brother and sister one another,” Collins said. “The need is bigger than we thought before and faith requires that I do something.”
In search of solutions
But how that “something” will happen is still very much in process. The group is looking for a suitable location for the warming shelter, along with potential funding sources and, down the road, policies and procedures to implement depending on what space they find for the shelter.
“When this first came up at the city commission, there were some people that suggested the Civic Center,” Scotten said. “But I thought a lot of people might not think that’s such a good idea. There are a lot of logistics and other issues with that proposal.”
He added that he does not envision pushing the city to help fund the project. Though city properties like the Civic Center have been ruled out, the group would still like the warming shelter to be accessible for those who need it. Even without city resources, Scotten is optimistic Shelter Solutions can find a suitable location and enough money to pull off a warming shelter.
“There are a lot of potential solutions and funding for this,” Scotten said.
Aside from questions of space and funding, the group is cognizant of the need to bring the community on board with the idea of building a warming shelter in Lewistown. They aim to present a report to the city commission on their proposal in May while seeking input from the broader public.
“There are some valid concerns that need to be addressed. This will be an educational process not only for the community but for us,” Collins said.
“We’re not a committee going rogue. We need help and input from the community,” said Heinrichs, adding that Shelter Solutions hopes to hold a town hall on the issue.
Even with a number of potential obstacles in the way, however, members of Shelter Solutions are adamant that Lewistown needs a warming shelter of some sort.
“This needs to happen and it’s been a while since it’s needed to happen,” said Collins.
“It would be a preventative measure to have this shelter,” Heinrichs said.
“I hope the community will back us up. Other cities in Montana comparable to our size have warming shelters. If they can do it, we can do it,” Barber said. “Without one, this is not going to get better… I remember in the 1980s when homelessness was a big issue in bigger cities, but now it’s an issue in smaller cities as well.”
