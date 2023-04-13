Rising housing costs, declining housing inventory, and freezing winter temperatures have cast a spotlight on a growing issue in Lewistown: homelessness. And, as they search for solutions, there’s one popular misconception around the topic that a group of locals would like to address.

“We don’t live in Mayberry and there are more than two homeless people here,” said Rev. Jean Collins of St. James Episcopal Church.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.