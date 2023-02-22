Class

Results are in for a community survey on whether Lewistown Public Schools should switch to a four-day or modified school week. The question of what to do with those results, however, is just beginning.

At last week’s meeting of the Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees, LPS Superintendent Thom Peck informed the board that 53% of the nearly 650 survey-takers either favor or strongly favor moving to a four-day school week. Meanwhile, 32% of respondents oppose or strongly oppose the idea, with the remaining 15% undecided.

