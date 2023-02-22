Results are in for a community survey on whether Lewistown Public Schools should switch to a four-day or modified school week. The question of what to do with those results, however, is just beginning.
At last week’s meeting of the Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees, LPS Superintendent Thom Peck informed the board that 53% of the nearly 650 survey-takers either favor or strongly favor moving to a four-day school week. Meanwhile, 32% of respondents oppose or strongly oppose the idea, with the remaining 15% undecided.
“We got a great response to the survey,” Peck said. “Parents and staff really did respond.”
The survey was put forward by a committee of salaried and classified LPS staff to see whether a four-day or modified school week would be right for Lewistown, as smaller schools across Central Montana have adopted the schedule in the past few years.
Respondents pointed to a number of different arguments in favor of and opposing the change. Community members’ top three reasons in favor of a four-day school week were: the potential to reduce the number of student absences throughout the school year; savings on substitute teacher costs; and other area schools’ record of success with the schedule.
Meanwhile, the top three concerns about a four-day school week were: the increased need for childcare; potential negative effects on learning; and longer school days.
The survey results prompted significant discussion from Peck, the board, and FHS Student Representative Julia Kunau.
“I’m on the board for Small Wonder, and I can tell you, at this time, this would pummel our daycares,” School Board Trustee Whitney Brady said.
“You’re potentially pulling someone out of the workforce on Fridays,” Board Trustee Jeff Southworth added.
To those points, Peck noted 57% of survey-takers said they would not need childcare on the additional days off. But the discussion touched on more than childcare issues.
“Some activities take place Monday and Tuesday, so that would mean some students would only go to school two days a week,” Kunau said. “And there’s mental health issues to think about as well. I think we need the human connection and social aspect school provides.”
“The educators I’ve talked to have all felt we would lose retention with having three-day weekends all the time,” Board Trustee Zane Fulbright added. “I’m not sure why we’re even looking at this. It seems like the educational component will suffer as a result.”
Peck opposed the idea on similar grounds as Fulbright.
“My biggest thing is: this does not help vulnerable populations or students who are struggling. They don’t progress,” he said. “I don’t think this is a good fit for Lewistown.”
He also noted several special education teachers on the four-day week committee had voiced concerns about the effects a shortened school week would have on their students. Further, Peck told the News-Argus 84% of respondents said their students do not rely on free or reduced lunch programs.
“We had thought we’d hear from people who need childcare and people on free and reduced lunch — the people this would affect the most,” Peck said. “But we just didn’t get that group of people.”
Peck also worried about the message that adopting a four-day school week might send to the community.
“I want to make sure the community trusts us. I don’t want them to think we’re asking for more and working less ourselves,” he told the News-Argus. “I want the community to know we’re working hard for them and their kids. We have the best teachers and staff and they love being around the kids.”
Emphasis on ‘modified’
Lewistown’s debate over the issue comes as schools across the region and the state have adopted four-day or modified school weeks. Class C schools in Central Montana including Moore, Roy, Denton, Grass Range, and Winifred are all on four-day schedules. Both Denise Chrest, Superintendent of Moore Public School, and former Roy Superintendent Scott Chauvet told the News-Argus in October that four-day schedules have helped them retain and recruit staff.
But the switch of other area schools to four-day schedules has been a benefit to LPS as well. According to Peck, the number of substitute teachers available to the district on Fridays has significantly increased, with teachers from other schools willing to make the drive to Lewistown to fill in.
Nevertheless, districts of a similar size as Lewistown have also made the switch to the four-day week, and there are a number of different options and rationales for doing so.
“There’s a lot of different ways of doing a four-day week,” Peck said. “Sidney went to a four-day week for teacher recruitment and retention, especially after a lot of their surrounding schools went to a four-day week. Glendive was seeing a huge divide between elementary and high school staff, so they added required times for teacher collaboration on days students aren’t in school.”
Livingston schools, meanwhile, are on either a four or five-day schedule based on grade level, with elementary students attending class five days per week and older students only four. But there are exceptions to that rule, too.
“One third of the teachers get Fridays off in a month,” Peck said. “The other two-thirds are in school to work with kids who are missing assignments or have Ds or Fs.”
Whatever decision the LPS school board ultimately arrives at, Peck told the News-Argus that any potential schedule change would not take place for the 2023-2024 academic year. In the meantime, Peck said he and the LPS staff members of the four-day/modified school week committee plan to reach out to other school districts about their experience with the schedule change.
“Most of the other districts got 70, 80, or 90% support from their communities for moving to a four-day week. Havre just did a survey and decided not to do a four-day week even with 70% in favor,” Peck said. “We want to look at the surveys from the other schools and ask them how they got those high support numbers and how they might alleviate the issues brought up in the surveys.”
But with no decision imminent, discussions on any potential move will continue.
“I don’t think we’ll know the answers to a lot of the questions on this issue until the four-day week has been around for a while,” Peck said. “I think the jury’s still out.”