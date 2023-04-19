Snowfall totals

Snowfall approaches 14 inches at the Lewistown Fire Station early this morning.

 Photo courtesy of McKensie Gremaux

An unexpectedly wet winter snowstorm hit Lewistown last night and will continue most of today and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

“We are getting reports of 14 to 18 inches in the Lewistown area so far,” said NWS Meteorologist Patrick Pierce. “That's unofficial; we haven’t heard from the Lewistown airport yet.”

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.

