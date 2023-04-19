Lewistown reports 14-18 inches of snowfall Deb Hill Reporter Deb Hill Reporter Author email Apr 19, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snowfall approaches 14 inches at the Lewistown Fire Station early this morning. Photo courtesy of McKensie Gremaux Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An unexpectedly wet winter snowstorm hit Lewistown last night and will continue most of today and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.“We are getting reports of 14 to 18 inches in the Lewistown area so far,” said NWS Meteorologist Patrick Pierce. “That's unofficial; we haven’t heard from the Lewistown airport yet.”Pierce said the forecast had been more in the 6-8 inch range, but topography and the way the storm came in produced a good deal more snow than predicted.“The mountains and higher elevations around Lewistown were supposed to get the brunt of this, but there’s been a lot of upsloping winds, which lodged the snow at lower elevations,” he said.Pierce said the storm will linger throughout most of the rest of the work week, finally exiting the area on Friday. Winds will remain around 20-25 mph until Friday morning.“The high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 30s,” Pierce said. “By Saturday, Lewistown should be in the mid-50 degree range.”Asked about the possibility of flooding due to rapid snowmelt, Pierce said it was too early to tell.“It’s on our radar but we can’t say yet,” he said. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Aviation Deb Hill Reporter Author email Follow Deb Hill Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending now Slideoffs block both lanes on Highway 87 east of Lewistown Pickleball enthusiasts to renovate Symmes Park tennis courts Lewistown reports 14-18 inches of snowfall Two candidates for unexpired school board term respond to News-Argus questions Lewistown school board candidates respond to questions ahead of upcoming election Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form