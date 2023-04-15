School board elections, scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, have attracted extra attention in Lewistown this year, with a total of seven candidates running for four open positions.

Three of the open positions are for three-year terms. Candidates for the three-year terms include incumbents Kris Birdwell and Doreen Heintz, as well as John Carlson, Lisa Koch and Randy Ruff.

Kris Birdwell

Kris Birdwell
John Carlson

John Carlson
Doreen Heintz Mug

Doreen Heintz
Lisa Koch

Lisa Koch
Randall Ruff

Randall Ruff

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.