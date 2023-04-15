School board elections, scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, have attracted extra attention in Lewistown this year, with a total of seven candidates running for four open positions.
Three of the open positions are for three-year terms. Candidates for the three-year terms include incumbents Kris Birdwell and Doreen Heintz, as well as John Carlson, Lisa Koch and Randy Ruff.
There is also an open two-year position, due to the early retirement of trustee Phil Koterba. Running to fill the unexpired portion of Koterba’s term are candidates Scott Dubbs and Kevin Hodge.
The Lewistown school board will need to address newly adopted state laws, as well as dealing with ongoing budget shortfalls. Even if voters approve a proposed elementary levy of $90,000, the elementary district will be short some $74,000, a gap that will require Board input to fix.
The News-Argus reached out to the seven school board candidates, asking each of them to answer four questions. In order to give candidates enough room to answer, their responses will run in two separate issues.
This first set of responses is from the candidates for the three three-year terms: Kris Birdwell, John Carlson, Doreen Heintz, Lisa Koch and Randy Ruff.
Kris Birdwell
1. Why are you running?
I care about Lewistown’s kids and I want to do my part to make our schools a great place to learn.
2. What do you think is the biggest issue facing Lewistown’s public schools?
We need to employ outstanding teachers and administrators. Likewise, budget issues are always a concern. The administration and board of trustees must be very cautious and deliberate when making financial decisions.
3. Where do you stand on removing or banning books in Lewistown’s schools?
In my tenure on the board, we have never had reason to remove a book from our school libraries. The librarians and administrators in this district have done an outstanding job of maintaining appropriate material in our libraries. Across the nation, other schools have faced problems in this area. As a board member, I will listen to the concerns of parents and community members on this issue. The bottom line question for me, will always be, “What is best for the kids in this district?”
4. Where do you stand on May’s $90,000 elementary levy election, and how do you think the budget shortfalls in both the elementary and high school districts should be addressed?
I support the $90,000 elementary levy. Nearly every year when the administration prepares the budget, there is initially a projected shortfall. The projected shortfall generally hinges on variables in the budget that can’t be fully assessed early in the process. A great example of a variable is the district’s annual health insurance premium. Lewistown public schools is blessed to have the best School Business Manager in the state of Montana. With her guidance, and based upon the guidance from our superintendent, the board of trustees will approve a balanced budget. If there are hard decisions to make, I will vote to do what is best for the kids in this district.
John Carlson
1. Why are you running?
I received a phone call from a school board trustee that I highly respect who asked me to consider running for a position on the local school board. Since I am now retired, with an education teaching degree, practical experience in the construction industry and consumer finance management, banking experience ranging from lender to being a bank president, previous school board experience, and approximately 24-25 years of serving clients as an investment advisor, including the Central Montana Foundation, I feel with these varying years of experience I could add positive input serving on the board for the community without being “under the thumb” of any individual or group.
2. What do you think is the biggest issue facing Lewistown public schools?
Losing our “Christian Heritage” as set forth by our Creator and included by our “Founding Fathers” in the “Preamble and Constitution of the United States” more than 200-plus years ago. Without a “moral compass,” you have chaos.
3. Where do you stand on removing or banning books in Lewistown’s schools?
It is disappointing that this question is even being asked here, as the question seems to be trying to politicize an issue that, in my view, is a guardian and parent responsibility. The school needs to concentrate on concrete academic subjects.
All curriculum materials/school media, etc. should be transparent and available for review by parents and taxpayers. All is purchased with public money, therefore is public ownership.
4. Where do you stand on May’s $90,000 elementary levy election, and how do you think the budget shortfalls in both the elementary and high school districts should be addressed?
Schools are like households in regards to handling money. What do we do when we have a shortfall in a family? We cut spending or find an additional source of income to cover the deficit. The same holds true for schools.
Is the levy for a critical need, such as repairs so buildings are safe and operable? Can the deficit be covered by transferring funds from lower priority categories, eliminating non-critical accounts or lowering reserves? Can budget cuts cover the deficit?
Any levy will increase property taxes. Do taxpayers see the issue as a critical need? Have previous levies been explained with transparency to the public?
A conservative approach to school finance is necessary; thus I need to be convinced that a true need exists and the only resort is a levy.
Schools continue to spend more funds per student per year, but testing shows decreasing competency scores in basic subject categories.
Doreen Heintz
1. Why are you running?
Education has been an important part of my family’s lives. My father and grandmother both served as school board members. My mom, a niece and myself were/are teachers.
I covered Lewistown Board of Trustee meetings for the Lewistown News-Argus for many years. When I retired from full-time employment, I decided to run for the school board because I had time to commit to the board. With my strong educational background, I thought I could make strong, rational decisions while serving on the board.
Last fall I attended the annual school board convention in Missoula. I learned a ton of new information at this convention. Currently I am attending zoom meetings every Tuesday on “Employment Hot Topics Seminar” sponsored by MTSBA and MASB0.
2. What do you think is the biggest issue facing Lewistown public schools?
One of the big reasons I originally decided to run for the board was because of bullying in our high school. I think bullying continues due to a lack of investigations followed by a lack of consequences.
One reason I decided to run for another term is because of what is happening during this legislative session. It has become apparent to me many of our elected officials in Helena do not support public education.
Bills I have been tracking include HB 913 (Revise school library collection selections and reconsideration processes). HB 396 requires school trustees to admit resident children on a part-time basis. HB 393 establishes the Students with Special Needs Equal Opportunity Act. HB 549 authorizes the establishment of public charter schools, while HB 562 authorizes the establishment of community choice schools. If passed, these bills will undermine some of the authority given to local school boards.
3. Where do you stand on removing or banning books in Lewistown’s schools?
I am strongly against removing or banning books in our schools. We already have board policy (Board Policy 2309 and 2309P) that states how Lewistown’s school library selections are made at each of our grade level schools, and also how a person may challenge a certain library selection.
4. Where do you stand on May’s $90,000 elementary levy election, and how do you think the budget shortfalls in both the elementary and high school districts should be addressed?
I am strongly in favor of the elementary levy. We are looking at adding another part-time guidance counselor at the elementary level, and an additional music teacher so there is one in each of the elementary schools. With a brand new curriculum in place for music, it is a great time for us to add this additional teacher.
Because of the expected short-fall in both districts, some cuts may need to be made. I am not in favor of cutting any teaching positions. We will just need to be held accountable for every penny we spend. Inflation has raised havoc in our schools. The cost of electricity and fuel continues to increase. Even garbage collection has gone sky high.
Luckily final budget numbers are not due until August. Between now and then, we will sharpen our pencils to see where cuts, if needed, can be made.
Lisa Koch
1. Why are you running?
Although I do not have any children or grandkids in the Lewistown Public Schools, I am very concerned with the future of our children and our country. I would like to insure that these kids learn the basics of education (reading, writing, English, math, science and history) in order to be responsible and productive adults. Our children should NOT be indoctrinated with the “progressive” ideologies (critical race theory, diversity sensitivity, gender/sexuality, socialism) that are creeping into school districts throughout our country.
2. What do you think is the biggest issue facing Lewistown’s public schools?
I have not worked closely with our public schools, so I am not able to state the most pressing issue facing our district. However, I think there are issues within our school district that should be addressed. In talking with parents, I’ve heard various concerns, including distrust in what is being taught, bullying that is not being dealt with, lack of transparency of controversial agendas and curriculum, and the prioritizing of sports ahead of education. In hearing teachers as they met recently with Elsie Arntzen, Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, it appears that wages, benefits, and retention are an issue. Teachers also expressed their concern with legislation allowing for charter schools diverting funds from the public school system. In talking with taxpayers, there is general feeling that property taxes, which fund the schools, keep increasing at an alarming rate, to the point taxpayers are really starting to feel the pinch.
3. Where do you stand on removing or banning books in Lewistown’s schools?
Censorship is a touchy subject, as it always comes down to the question of who determines what is obscene or not. However, I feel that students should not have unrestricted access to all books. Common sense tells me that as with movies that are rated either G, PG, PG-13, R, or X, written literature should also be limited to students based on their age level. Just as we would not allow young children to watch movies with R or X ratings, books with R or X rated material should not be readily available to children. Older students might be given access to R-rated books if approved with the consent of their parent.
4. Where do you stand on May’s $90,000 elementary levy election, and how do you think the budget shortfalls in both the elementary and high school districts should be addressed?
As a taxpayer, it always makes me cringe when I hear there is another levy being brought before the voters. Therefore, if elected, I will become educated as to the reason for the budget shortfalls. In my career of working as an accountant for Sports, Inc. and working with the budgeting and financing of our family ranch for 30+ years, I understand that some expenses come in higher than originally anticipated. When this happens in the private sector, a family must work on tightening its belt to pay the bills and must re-prioritize things if they can’t afford all that is wanted. Therefore, in the public school sector, I believe all avenues of decreasing the expenses should be looked at before asking the taxpayers to kick in more of their hard-earned money to make up for the shortfalls.
Randall Ruff
1. Why are you running?
We need to return to the fundamentals of education, which is education and not indoctrination.
2. What do you think is the biggest issue facing Lewistown’s public schools?
It has to be the age-old question of balancing resources, budgets and the needs of students with common-sense spending.
3. Where do you stand on removing or banning books in Lewistown’s schools?
I’m not sure if the Bible is available in the school library, but if it is not allowed, then the censorship paradigm has already been set. Books need to be age-appropriate and not promoted on the basis of a teacher’s ideology, but on the interest of the student.
4. Where do you stand on May’s $90,000 elementary levy election, and how do you think the budget shortfalls in both the elementary and high school districts should be addressed?
It’s incredibly sad that such a small percentage of taxpayers take an interest in voting for school levies. As far as the shortfalls are concerned, every household has a budget they need to operate within, and when we bust the budget, we need to look for places to conserve. The schools need to do the same.
