Native wildflowers make for prairie style planting and are English cottage garden staples too. Note the yellow rudbeckia, purple delphinium, 4’ tall Russian sage, and lavender too—all given as starts from other neighbor’s gardens.
Photo courtesy of Jessica Jackson
Butterfly Weed, a pollinator favorite. There is Blue Oat Grass in the foreground.
Photo courtesy of Jessica Jackson
Yellow sunflowers and white daisies bring full cheer to the neighborhood in Rich’s garden.
Photo courtesy of Jessica Jackson
Erika’s garden preparing to enter full bloom. Dahlias are nearly ready to explode with color.
Photo courtesy of Jessica Jackson
Native wildflower Echinacea purpurea comes in white and purple varieties.
Take a driving tour in Lewistown and you’ll be sure to spot some spectacular gardens. Many great gardens (and gardeners) are far out on ranches or tucked into back yards, but some are on full display in front gardens. One street in particular in our town is a garden lover’s paradise. That is Lake Avenue.
Take a little drive with me (if only proverbially while reading this article) and soak up what Lewistown has on offer. Our winters may be long, but our summer days are packed with sunshine and growing potential—why our farmers love it so. Add a gardener’s eye and hands, and you get amazing displays of bright, showy flowers.