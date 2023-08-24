Take a driving tour in Lewistown and you’ll be sure to spot some spectacular gardens. Many great gardens (and gardeners) are far out on ranches or tucked into back yards, but some are on full display in front gardens. One street in particular in our town is a garden lover’s paradise. That is Lake Avenue.

Take a little drive with me (if only proverbially while reading this article) and soak up what Lewistown has on offer. Our winters may be long, but our summer days are packed with sunshine and growing potential—why our farmers love it so. Add a gardener’s eye and hands, and you get amazing displays of bright, showy flowers.

