While canine brucellosis (scientific name Brucella canis) has been known in the U.S. since 1966 and in Montana since 2015, a recent rise in the number of dogs testing positive for the disease has led the Montana Department of Livestock to issue warnings to dog breeders, dog owners and dog shelters.
Sadly, the disease has no cure, so the dire recommendation for infected dogs is usually euthanasia.
According to a research article published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science in 2021, canine brucellosis is a major public health concern because of the possibility of human infection stemming from the close contact between humans and dogs.
Signs of brucellosis infection in dogs include abortion outbreaks in breeding facilities, reproductive failure, enlarged lymph nodes and sometimes problems with joints and bones. Signs of canine brucellosis in humans include fever, fatigue and weakness. While rare, the disease is considered an occupational risk for veterinarians, breeders and laboratory workers – those who deal with infected animals or biological samples from infected animals.
Because the disease is passed from dog to dog most often through breeding with infected animals, its rise in Montana is causing concern for those with dog breeding operations.
According to Merry Michalski, DVM, program veterinarian with the Montana Department of Livestock, from July 2020 to June 2022, the number of positive samples tested at the Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory almost doubled – from 7.5% during the 2020/2021 fiscal year to 14% in the 2021/2022 fiscal year. From July 1, 2022 to now, the lab reports 22.7% positive results from 642 samples tested.
“This test will not show a reaction if the dog was exposed to Brucella abortus or suis, which are found in cattle and pigs, respectively,” Michalski said. “The bacteria are species specific, and dogs are not becoming infected from wildlife or livestock. B. canis is endemic in areas with large populations of sexually intact dogs.”
Michalski is quick to point out that 22% is just the data from screening, which is used to determine which dogs are negative. Those that test positive – the 22% – then need to undergo further testing to determine whether they are indeed infected, were exposed but are not infected, or whether the test is picking up a “cross-reaction” to another bacteria.
Currently there is no vaccine to prevent dogs from becoming infected. Treatment of infected dogs with antibiotics doesn’t have a good track record.
“Unfortunately, B. canis infection in dogs is a lifelong infection with potential health and welfare impacts to the animal, which is why the recommended management of this disease is euthanasia of the dog. Long courses of antibiotics are not curative and can be expensive,” Michalski said.
Transmission to other dogs mainly occurs through reproduction, which is why spaying or neutering is recommended for pets and non-breeding animals. However, there are also other ways the disease can be spread.
“Transmission can also occur through ingestion of bodily fluids, or mucous membrane contact or abraded skin contact with vaginal discharge or birthing fluids from an infected female. Semen, urine, feces, saliva, and nasal secretions too, can pose a risk for transmission. Also, puppies can also become infected from their mother during pregnancy. Dogs in close contact with an infected dog are at risk for transmission because it is impossible to control all contact with bodily fluids,” Michalski said.
That makes for difficult decisions, especially for those working to reduce the number of stray dogs at shelters and rescue operations.
“Because we are trying to decrease the spread of disease (to humans and other dogs) and minimize financial burden for shelters, we currently recommend that dogs coming into shelters/rescues that have risk factors and/or symptoms be tested, and any positive result should be managed with euthanasia,” Michalski said.
Locally, at least so far, the disease is here but only in small numbers.
“We had one case last year,” said Dr. Logan Potts, DVM at Clear Creek Veterinary Clinic. “We recommended euthanasia, but the owner chose not to go that route.”
Worried about your household pets or ranch dogs?
“Routine cleaning with approved disinfectants can kill the bacteria. B. canis is relatively short-lived outside the body and is readily inactivated by common disinfectants as well as by sunlight. However, B. canis is stable in the environment in the presence of organic debris for up to two months. The combination of organic debris, high humidity, low temperatures and little or no sunlight favors survival of the bacteria. Disinfectant is required to remain wet on the surface for the required contact time to be effective against the bacteria,” Michalski said.