Jason Stanley of Lewistown has been attending the annual Ski for Light event for over 20 years, and this year was no different. Ski for Light participants and guides gathered in West Yellowstone recently to spend a few days enjoying the outdoors together.

Ski for Light Montana is a non-profit organization founded in 1980. The organization’s annual event provides an opportunity for blind and visually impaired adults to cross-country ski and snowshoe with the help of a guide.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters