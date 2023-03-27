Jason Stanley of Lewistown has been attending the annual Ski for Light event for over 20 years, and this year was no different. Ski for Light participants and guides gathered in West Yellowstone recently to spend a few days enjoying the outdoors together.
Ski for Light Montana is a non-profit organization founded in 1980. The organization’s annual event provides an opportunity for blind and visually impaired adults to cross-country ski and snowshoe with the help of a guide.
Scott Sweeney of Lewistown has volunteered as a guide several times since 2010 and again traveled to West Yellowstone. This year, he was able to guide Stanley through the Rendezvous Ski Course, which covers over 35 kilometers of varied terrain.
“There was lots of snow, and the snow was fabulous,” said Sweeney.
While the event was once held up Ruby Gulch in the Judith Mountains and at the golf course in Lewistown, the Rendezvous course offers ample snow each year and is only two blocks from the hotel where the group stays. The course also offers groomed trails with tracks (or grooves) which also help guide the skier.
“They have two tracks set up just for our group so the guide can be on one side and the skier on the other,” said Sweeney.
The guide tells the skier about upcoming changes in terrain or direction of travel, and shares their view of the countryside.
“It’s a fun thing to do,” said Sweeney. “It’s kind of cool that people who can’t see trust you to be their guide.”
Being Stanley is the Ski for Light Montana president and has been skiing with a guide for over 20 years, he knows the importance of listening to the guide.
“When they say sit, you sit,” Stanley laughed.
The group gathered on a Thursday and skied through Sunday with nice weather, climbing as high was 25 degrees in the afternoons. They also enjoyed morning stretches on the Madison River and a snowshoe tour above Earthquake Lake led by Ellen Butler with the U.S. Forest Service.
Each day ends back at the hotel for dinner and a recap of the day.
“It’s fun meeting new people and to see how people come across the challenge of being blind,” said Stanley. “There are some who just recently lost their vision and some that have been blind their whole life.”
Another plus for Stanley is that “there’s always snow.”
“It’s fun to see the people you haven’t seen for a year,” said Sweeney.
Others from the area attending the event were Scott’s wife, Vernie Sweeney as a guide; Christina Dutton as a guide from Sand Springs; David Dover as a guide from Buffalo; and Josh Dover as a participant from Buffalo.
Ski for Light, in addition to the annual Trek for Light, a guided hiking weekend, is always in need of people to lead.
“If you’re interested, you’ll be welcomed with open arms,” said Sweeney.
The organization works to pair guides and skiers who will be compatible, such as Stanley and Sweeney, and those who will want to participate at similar levels of effort.
“Some guides push more than others,” said Stanley. “You’re encouraged to go at your own pace.”
Those interested in becoming a guide for either the winter or summer trips can apply on the Ski for Light website, sflmt.org. Applications for this year are closed, but the deadline for the 2024 season is May 15.
This year’s Trek for Light will be held June 14-18 at Camp Maiden in the Judith Mountains.
