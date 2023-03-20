The Lewistown Ice Skating Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the Lewistown Civic Center.
The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be available.
President Bruce Marsden will present a “state of the rink” and board member Bill Berg will provide an update on capital improvements at the rink.
Various user groups will also provide reports including: youth, adult and women’s hockey and figure skating.
New board members will also be elected and awards will be given out.
For more information contact Bruce Marsden or any LISA board member.
