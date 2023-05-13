Fergus County has a new seal.
The old seal, which has been used by the County for decades, showed the outline of Fergus County with the Montana flag and a drawing of the Fergus County courthouse.
The idea to get a new seal happened as a result of a gathering of Montana Clerks and Recorders.
“Janel [Tucek] went to a meeting where they asked everyone to bring a copy of their county seal. In comparison, it seemed like we should update ours,” said County Commissioner Jennifer Saunders, who led the redesign effort.
A call to the public for design ideas was issued. Each design had to meet set criteria: represent Fergus County’s assets; work well if printed in either color or black and white; and print clearly when shrunk to 2 inches in size.
Saunders, along with commissioners Carl Seilstad and Ross Butcher, formed the committee to decide on the final choice, along with two members of the public.
“We had an artist and a graphic designer on the committee, as well as the three commissioners,” Saunders said.
The winning design was created by artist Nolee Anderson-Hendren, and includes elements representing agriculture and the natural environment.
Anderson-Hendren said she considers herself a hobby artist, and she creates digital art.
“People sometimes think computer art is something the computer designs, but it’s just like drawing with colored pencils. I put in every stroke, every outline, and choose every color,” she explained.
While she enjoys creating art in her free time, Anderson-Hendren hasn’t done too much with commercial applications, such as creating a design for someone else. Winning the County seal contest might change that.
“I was pretty surprised,” Anderson-Hedren said. “I’ve submitted designs to other contests, such as the Chokecherry Festival logo contest and the Red Ants Pants logo contest. I was a runner up in the Red Ants Pants, but this is the first time I’ve won a contest. I was pretty excited when I got a letter telling me they picked my design.”
Anderson-Hedren said her creation was based on her years living in Central Montana.
“I wanted to show both farming and ranching, so I have the wheat and the grain elevators, along with some cows,” she said. “Also I used the silhouette of Black Butte, because it is so recognizable, and then a stream and trout, because of the impact of Big Spring Creek in my life.”
In addition to the honor of winning, Anderson-Hendren also received a small cash prize.
The new seal will be used on County letterhead, on the County website and on other documents or media where the old seal was shown.
