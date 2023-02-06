Local cowboy poet Lloyd McKenna is heading to Helena, where he and his musician wife Meryl Rygg McKenna will perform for the Montana Playwrights Network Feb. 18.
Lloyd said the opportunity arose through his work with the Judith Mountain Players theatrical company.
“I was chair of the Judith Mountain Players board for the past three years, and we partner with the Montana Playwrights Network on performances,” Lloyd explained. “I got to know Pamela [Mencher, president of MPN] and she asked if I would come to Helena to do a cowboy poetry performance.”
Lloyd thought Mencher meant a small audience, maybe 20 people, so it was a bit of a surprise when he was asked about doing a 90-minute show at the Helena Avenue Theater, which seats 80-100 people.
“That’s a long show, especially if it’s just poetry,” Lloyd said.
So he and Meryl did some brainstorming and came up with a show that combines Lloyd’s poetry with a few bits of classic cowboy poetry and musical breaks featuring old-style Western tunes.
“We’ll have a mix of poetry and songs, and an intermission,” Lloyd said. “I’ll end with one of my poems, because I like the way the last two lines kind of wrap things up.
“…So write your stories down, my friends, before the memory’s cold.
“It just might be the only way your story gets retold.”
Lloyd has been writing and performing cowboy poetry for three decades, and he and Meryl have performed together numerous times over the past 15 years. But that doesn’t mean there’s not a little bit of nerves involved in this new endeavor.
“It’s a new place, a new town, you don’t know how you’ll be received,” Lloyd.
Lloyd will take copies of his latest book, “Rooster Stew,” with him, along with CDs. The books and CDs are available in Lewistown, also.
The pair will head to Helena early so they have time to test the set-up, and will stay overnight with friends of Meryl’s before heading back to Lewistown.
As for whether this performance means the couple might be performing more often outside Central Montana,” Lloyd said they are open to the idea.
“This could be a door opening for us,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind doing maybe four or five performances a year, if the audiences are out there. But I’m keeping my day job.”
