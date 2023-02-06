Lewistown Cowboy Poets

Lewistown’s cowboy poet, Lloyd McKenna (right) and his wife Meryl, a talented musician, have been invited to perform at the Helena Avenue Theater for the Montana Playwrights Network.

 Photo by Matthew Strissel

Local cowboy poet Lloyd McKenna is heading to Helena, where he and his musician wife Meryl Rygg McKenna will perform for the Montana Playwrights Network Feb. 18.

Lloyd said the opportunity arose through his work with the Judith Mountain Players theatrical company.

