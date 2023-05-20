Where can Central Montana find the healthcare workers it needs? It’s a question that’s on the minds of both patients and medical providers in a variety of care settings as staffing shortages have hit the healthcare industry both locally and across the state.

One local program is attempting to answer that question, at least in part for the past few years: the University of Providence Lewistown Campus’ Accelerated Nursing program. Through the one-year program, students who have already have a Bachelor’s degree, can earn a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing in one year while also training at Central Montana Medical Center.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.