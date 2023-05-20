CMMC Acute Care Manager Courtney Moline and Providence Instructor of Nursing Luvenia Manning provide instruction to accelerated nursing students both in the classroom and in simulated care settings at the University of Providence’s Lewistown campus.
Where can Central Montana find the healthcare workers it needs? It’s a question that’s on the minds of both patients and medical providers in a variety of care settings as staffing shortages have hit the healthcare industry both locally and across the state.
One local program is attempting to answer that question, at least in part for the past few years: the University of Providence Lewistown Campus’ Accelerated Nursing program. Through the one-year program, students who have already have a Bachelor’s degree, can earn a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing in one year while also training at Central Montana Medical Center.
According to Luvenia Manning, Instructor of Nursing and Pre-Licensure BSN Program Director, the University of Providence launched the program in 2019. The start date made for an interesting first couple of years, with a lot more virtual clinical sessions than would be expected.
“With Covid, they had to be pretty flexible,” Manning said.
Now that the pandemic has receded, the program has settled into a much more regular rhythm, with a cohort of 16 students from Montana and other western states starting classes every year in January and completing their degrees in December. With so much to learn in a year, terms are broken up into eight-week units where students learn about specific topics like pathology, pharmacology, mental health, and even leadership.
“Students work in the simulation lab at the Education Center,” explained Courtney Moline, Acute Care Manager at CMMC and Clinical Faculty Member with Providence. “For the first few weeks, they learn the basics, then it gets more complex.”
On top of learning how to place IVs or work with foley catheters on mannequins, students also perform clinical rotations in CMMC’s acute care, surgery, infusions, respiratory, and obstetrics departments. Before they graduate, students then spend eight weeks with a preceptor working in the field of their choice, or as close as possible to that choice.
For Manning, who has been a nurse in rural settings such as Northwest Georgia, the options students have in picking their field in Lewistown surpasses what she’s used to.
“I’m very impressed with the level of variety here,” she said.
The goal of the program, aside from simply training nurses, is to improve the local workforce. On that count, amidst a difficult hiring environment, it’s been a success so far.
According to Moline, ten to eleven graduates of the accelerated nursing program since its founding have gone on to work at CMMC.
“We were able to retain five of the last cohort,” she said. “Others have stayed local, going to places like OneHealth or working in local nursing homes.”
“It’s great for the community to keep these students here,” Manning added.
For Moline, it’s particularly satisfying to be able to hire students at the medical center after working with them for a year.
“Since I’m also the Acute Care Manager, I get to know these students for a full year and the relationship shifts from an educator to a peer relationship,” she said. “It’s really rewarding. We’ve pulled some really strong students to the hospital.”
