ROWL recycle container

Containers such as those pictured will be purchased for use at community events to assist ROWL volunteers with collecting recyclable plastics.

 Image courtesy of ROWL

Lewistown’s recycling champions, the volunteer group called Recycle Our Waste Lewistown, or ROWL for short, recently learned their bid for additional funding was successful. The group was one of 10 across Montana chosen to receive a $2,000 award through MSU Extension’s Reimagining Rural initiative.

ROWL volunteer Ashley Reda said the grant funding will be used to address two needs she hopes will improve local options.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.