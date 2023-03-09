Lewistown’s recycling champions, the volunteer group called Recycle Our Waste Lewistown, or ROWL for short, recently learned their bid for additional funding was successful. The group was one of 10 across Montana chosen to receive a $2,000 award through MSU Extension’s Reimagining Rural initiative.
ROWL volunteer Ashley Reda said the grant funding will be used to address two needs she hopes will improve local options.
Part of the funding will pay to install a bottle-filling station at the Civic Center, so locals who carry their own water bottles will have an easier way to refill them. Purchasing the fixture will take about half of the $2,000, with Civic Center staff doing the installation.
The other approximately $1,000 will be used to purchase recycling containers that can be used at public events to collect plastic bottles.
“We’ll have clearly marked containers at events like the Chokecherry Festival and sporting events. Right now it’s not so clear where to put your plastics for recycling and they end up being mixed with a lot of trash, which creates extra work for our volunteers to sort everything. The new containers are steel frames that hold clear plastic bags, so people can see it’s not trash, and there is a place on top for signage, so we can remind people what is and is not recyclable,” Reda said.
ROWL organizer Rosemary Kent said she learned about the Reimagining Rural grant after being contacted by Abby Majerus from Snowy Mountain Development Corps.
“It seemed like a great opportunity for us, and we already had a list of things we wanted to do, so it was just a matter of figuring out which ones the grant could cover,” Kent said. “We are so thankful for all the support we get from the Lewistown community, and especially helping us figure out how to continue to add more recycling options.”
Majerus said SMDC had been involved in the Reimagining Rural initiative since its start in 2018.
“The focus for these grants was on funding projects in rural communities, which miss out on other funding that typically goes to more urban areas with larger populations,” Majerus said. “When the application to apply came, I thought it was a good time for Fergus to get involved. We held public input sessions and recycling was a clear front runner.”
Kent said ROWL continues to explore other ways to offer more recycling services. Volunteers still sort and bale clear plastic containers (bottles or similar containers with necks) for shipping to Billings where they are recycled. ROWL partners with Highland Park Elementary School to collect milk jugs once a month. The plastic milk jugs also are recycled. ROWL organizers are working with other community partners and hope to announce new initiatives later this spring.
For more information on local recycling and volunteer opportunities, visit the ROWL Facebook page.
Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.