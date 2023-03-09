Big challenges continue at healthcare facilities owned and operated by the State of Montana, including the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown.
One of seven nursing homes and hospitals managed by the Department of Public Health and Human Services, the Mental Health Nursing Care Center is a certified long-term care facility for residents with severe and disabling mental illness. To be admitted, residents must have been denied entrance to at least three other nursing home facilities in the state.
The facility has a history of failing to meet the standards set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as reported in the News-Argus over the past few years. While efforts are underway to improve management at all seven state facilities, the most recent investigation of the Lewistown center, completed Jan. 19, found concerning issues remain, including failure to protect residents from abuse by other residents.
In all, 12 deficiencies were reported (see sidebar). They include failing to protect vulnerable residents from sexually inappropriate verbal and physical touching by another resident, failing to properly document instances of such abuse, failure to properly document and report on COVID cases and lack of training and/or policies.
According to Jon Ebelt, communications director for DPHHS, the department has already submitted a Plan of Correction for the problems.
“To be clear, DPHHS takes the findings of all surveys seriously,” Ebelt told the News-Argus in an email dated Feb. 28. “DPHHS has acted quickly to address the cited deficiencies through our completed Plan of Correction…Further, we have taken the extra steps we believe are needed by assigning additional resources to the facility to improve the standards of care.”
Ebelt said the Plan of Correction for the Mental Health Nursing Care Center was accepted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Feb. 23, and includes detailed responses for each of the 12 deficiencies. Responses include more training, assessing critical staffing needs, updating policies and distributing hand-held radios for better communication among staff members, among other actions detailed in a 44-page plan.
No easy solutions for long-term problems
According to Ebelt, many of the problems at state-run healthcare facilities have been years in the making.
“The Department of Public Health and Human Services is committed to overhauling Montana’s behavioral health system, which has been beset by more than a decade of neglect,” Ebelt said, adding, “Rather than continuing to kick the can down the road as previous administrations have done, DPHHS has now crafted a comprehensive plan to address longstanding issues and establish long-term, sustainable operations at state-run facilities, including the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center.”
Much of that plan stems from a comprehensive assessment of the seven state-run facilities undertaken last year.
In April 2022 the state hired the firm of Alvarez and Marsal to conduct the assessment and to oversee implementation of “sustainable operations plans.” The contract with Alvarez and Marsal was extended last October, with the original $2.2 million cost growing to $7 million. The contract ends in September of this year. The company provides DPHHS with monthly progress reports, detailing improvements (“wins”) and challenges at each facility.
According January’s progress report, staff shortages are a key issue for the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center, something echoed in the Jan. 19 investigation.
Staff vacancies have soared in recent years, increasing from around 13 vacant positions in 2020 to over 34 in 2023.
Simultaneously, the number of reported patient safety incidents has climbed. The Mental Health Nursing Care Center reported the second highest number of major injuries out of the seven state-run facilities, with 7.7% of patients sustaining such an injury. For comparison, the national average is 3.4%.
While healthcare facilities around the nation are struggling to attract and retain professionals, it’s much more difficult in rural areas such as Fergus County. Being perpetually understaffed not only affects resident care, but also means the remaining staff members must work under high levels of stress.
In the January investigation, one MMHNCC professional described being unable to help a resident go to the bathroom because, as the only staff member in the unit, she could not leave her post. Another staff member reported having to stay on duty for nearly an hour and a half past her leave time when the person scheduled to replace her failed to show up and she was alone in the unit.
The December report by Alvarez and Marsal shows MMHNCC employee satisfaction at an all-time low with regard to workload, recognition, support, professional development and salary, with an astounding 35% of staff saying they plan to leave within the next 12 months.
Fewer permanent staff across all the state-run facilities means budgets also take a hit, as facilities must rely on more expensive traveling healthcare professionals to fill vacant critical positions.
At the Mental Health Nursing Care Center, the cost of hiring outside “travelers” more than doubled last year, from $214,281 in the first three months of 2022 to $546,349 in the third quarter. The overall cost to run the facility last year rose to over $12 million, yet income was only $5 million, most of which comes from Medicaid.
Long-term solutions are not cheap
Governor Gianforte has pledged to address problems at all of the state’s healthcare facilities, and included millions of dollars in his 2023 budget request.
Ebelt points to what he called “historic investments” to address shortcomings and needed change, including $30 million for facility capital projects across all seven facilities, and $27 million for an electronic health records and billing system.
The state also established the new Healthcare Facilities Division within DPHHS last year to “drive accountability at state-run health care facilities after more than a decade of neglect and create a high-quality, person-centered ‘system of care,’” Ebelt said.
The new division employs over 1,087 full-time staff, according to a report to the Health and Human Services Joint Appropriation Subcommittee of the Legislature given by DPHHS Director Charles T. Brereton.
The report also credits the new Facilities Division for improvements at the MMHNCC, including hiring of a new administrator, Mike Zwicker, in November 2022; reducing the number of falls with major injuries; and updating training for staff.
On the other hand, ongoing staff shortages continue to be a challenge, as even recent salary increases failed to raise the number of new hires as expected, Brereton told Legislators, citing studies that show Montana ranks fifth in the nation in terms of nurse shortages.
Noting that 75% of the vacancies at the seven facilities are in direct patient care roles, the Healthcare Facilities Division was approved $500,000 of ARPA funds to pay for hiring and referral incentives for Registered Nurses, CNAs, Psychiatric technicians and similar positions. The state will use the ARPA funds to pay hiring bonuses for those professionals.
The 2023 budget request for the new Healthcare Facilities Division of DPHHS is nearly $93 million, with $10.5 million of that coming from federal funding.
Sidebar
Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center deficiencies reported
The MMHNCC facility is licensed to serve up to 117 residents, but typically between 80-95 live there, including those with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and traumatic brain injury. Most are over the age of 65. To be admitted, residents must have been turned down by three other Montana nursing homes. Many are committed to the facility by a judge.
A Jan. 19 investigation of the facility reported the following issues, which amounted to 12 infractions of CMS rules:
• A resident known to be a sex offender made sexual panting noises and gestures to other residents, and was discovered touching another resident on the leg even though a sign on his wheel chair directs staff to keep him at arm’s length from peers. These incidents were not all immediately reported within two hours as required, and residents involved were not all interviewed as required. The care plan was not updated to address the risk of victimization for one resident. Insufficient staff were available to supervise residents with behavioral problems and protect vulnerable residents.
•The facility failed to identify and implement timely interventions for a resident at increased risk for pressure ulcers due to a change in his health condition.
•Behavioral issues were not documented as required, or the documentation was not consistent.
•Infection prevention and control policies and procedures were unclear and the staff member in charge was unsure when the plan had last been reviewed or updated.
•The facility was unable to show data for monitoring antibiotic use last year, except for summary reports from July, August and October of 2022.
•An Infection Preventionist hired in early January was registered for an online certification program but had not yet completed it.
•A requirement to notify residents’ family members or representatives by 5 p.m. the day following a new positive COVID-19 test result was not followed. After a COVID outbreak in December of last year and January of this year, the facility could not show the required notifications occurred. COVID-19 test results were not documented in residents’ medical records and the facility lacked a process for residents who refuse COVID-19 testing.
